How to get a US visa in Colombia; Speeding up the process for some

The process of applying for a US visa can take several months and even years., if we take into account the high demand for this document and the lack of availability of appointments to be interviewed. For example, waiting for a business (B1) or tourist (B2) visa can take up to two years.

Faced with this situation, the Embassy of the United States of America in Colombia Released new information in search of speeding up the acquisition process visaNow some people will not be interviewed, which saves a lot of time to release it to them.

Who can get visa no date

They can save themselves from trouble All persons who already have a valid visa of any kind, or which has expired no earlier than four years later. For example, if you have a tourist visa and want to renew it. On the other hand, if you already have a tourist visa and want to exchange it for a business visa, you are not a beneficiary of this exemption.

Persons under the age of 14 or over the age of 79 will also be excluded; They are interested in getting their first entry visa or renewing a visa that expired more than 48 months ago.

Those selected for this feature will know when to fill out their application on the website of the US Embassy.

If you are selected to benefit from visa processing without an interview, the website will offer you an appointment You appear in person to leave your passport at an embassy office United Statelocated in the Quinta Paredes sector in Bogota.

It is estimated that in November the offices will be decongested, and from that moment on the procedures will be more flexible; This way, the average waiting time to receive it will not exceed three weeks.

