How to fix error 0x80070643 when updating Windows

Hence, these are the main reasons why error 0x80070643 appears. As you can see, it is usually caused by a software-level issue and corrupt files. After installing some software, after an update or even some malware that infected Windows.

How to solve the problem

After explaining the main reasons why error 0x80070643 appears, we will show some steps through which we can fix it. You will see that there are different methods depending on the cause of the problem that may have appeared when updating Windows to a new version.

Find Corrupt Files

The first thing that you can do is to check for any corrupt files in Windows. It is one of the reasons why this problem appears and you can fix it easily. You just have to follow a series of steps that we are going to explain, and without installing anything extra, you will be able to scan for files that may be causing errors.

To do this, you have to go to the main page and enter Windows terminal. It is important that you access with administrator permissions, so you have to right-click and open it in order to be able to make the necessary changes to the system. Once you get there, you have to execute the following command:

What this command does is to scan the system for Possible corrupt files. For example, a previous update that did not finish, if the computer suddenly shuts down while reading certain files, etc. Once the process is done, it will repair those potentially corrupt files. You have to restart your computer and give Windows update again and check if error 0x80070643 no longer appears in this way.

Restart Windows Installer

Another option available to you is to restart the Windows installer. It might be stuck or not working properly for some reason. It’s another very simple step that you can take and you won’t have to install anything on your computer for it to work properly.

This time you have to go to start over but you enter the services. When you are there you have to search Windows installer. A long list of multiple services will appear and you will select the one we mentioned, right click and hit Restart. The process will be restarted and you can start the update process again and see if the problem is fixed.

Malware Scan

This problem can also be caused by some viruses, so you should scan the system for malware. For this you can use some Antivirus, like Windows Defender itself, which integrates with Microsoft systems, or any other software you see with guarantees, like Avast or Bitdefender. This will help you detect and remove any threats that may be present.

It is always recommended that this type of software be protected and have no security issues. It’s something that should be applied to any operating system and device. There are many options, but you should always choose the one that you see works right, has a good reputation and will not be an additional problem.

After scanning your computer for threats and making sure it is clean, you will need to go through the Windows update process again. If some malware is the cause and your antivirus is able to eliminate it, you will be able to update it without major problems.

See if any software is interfering

Although having security and antivirus software is a very positive thing, the truth is that they can do that too interfere And it is precisely the cause of problems that appear when updating Windows. It can happen with antivirus, firewall, VPN… they may block the connection and make it impossible to proceed with the update process. For this reason, it is always necessary to choose a good antivirus, which is foolproof and works well.

However, the same thing can happen with any other software you have installed recently. In this case, you will have to review the installed apps and see if any of them might be causing problems. You can always uninstall it or at least pause it until you check if this is the cause.

Download or Update .NET Framework

Microsoft framework for software It is very important for Microsoft applications to function properly in Windows. This also includes the update service, so a problem with this component could mean that we weren’t able to update properly.

This component may be damaged or outdated. So, what you have to do is go to the Microsoft page and download it. You should make sure that you are installing the latest version available, as this will help avoid problems when updating Windows, for example. It is important that you always download these types of applications from safe and legitimate sources to avoid any problems.

In short, if you come across error 0x80070643 when you intend to install Windows updates, the reasons could be numerous. The normal thing is that it is because of some corrupt files or programs that are interfering. But it may also happen that some malware is present on the computer. Whatever the reason, you can follow these steps we explained to correct the problem and make it work normally again.