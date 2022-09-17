How to download movies and TV series from Netflix to your computer quickly and easily

Netflix is ​​revolutionizing the world of technologyAnd the way the audience deals with the consumption of video content: movies, TV series, documentaries.

The streaming platform, with a monthly subscription, gives you access to a huge catalog of content, which is constantly updated and thus offers a wide choice targeting different categories of users.

In addition to Flow functionwhich requires an Internet connection, the service includes an option “download and go‘, through which certain contents can be downloaded, for you to review Offline mode.

So let’s see how to download Movies and TV series from Netflix Then watch it comfortably offline, wherever and whenever you want!

Netflix movies and TV series: Here’s how to download them on your PC and other devices

To download the contents and then enjoy them offline, it is obviously necessary and essential to have a file latest version A service is installed on one of these devices. especially:

iOS 9.0 or later for iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Android 4.4.2 or later in case of Android smartphone or tablet

Fire OS 4.0 or later in the case of Amazon Fire

Windows 10 (version 1709 or later) or Windows 11 for tablets or PCs

Some Chromebook and Chromebox models

Second, you have to be Participants To the service, log in to a profile. Then you have to do the following steps:

Search for the address From the content you want to download and select File Download option (down arrow), which will appear on the description page next to the play button, if the content is available offline;

From the content you want to download and select File (down arrow), which will appear on the description page next to the play button, if the content is available offline; Make sure you are connected to one WIFI To avoid excessive data consumption

To avoid excessive data consumption The download will start, which you can check under My Files and from an open window at the bottom. Once the download is complete, in the My Files section you will find all the downloaded content.

please note, Only part of the Netflix archive is compatible with the download option. In the case of unavailable content, the download icon will not be present in the playback options.

There is also a high way to choose to visit the catalog of downloadable materials, without necessarily searching for title by title.

How to visit the catalog of Netflix content available for download

To avoid checking the download availability address by title, you can also proceed in another way, very simple and fast.

First of all, start the Netflix app and enter “download”. At this point – in the case of devices running Windows 10 or Windows 11 – select the item “food menu“.

Below you will find an entry that varies depending on the device used which leads directly to all content available for download. Entries can beFind something to download“,”See what you can download“,”We hope you enjoy this show“And the like;

At this point, you just have to choose the content, go to the description page and click download and that’s it;

In addition, for TV series, Android users will also have the option “download seasonFrom which you can download all the episodes of the interesting season.

How to watch downloaded series and movies

Once downloaded as described in the previous steps, all you have to do is enjoy watching Netflix content offline. To do this, simply:

turn on‘being able to Netflix app and select Downloads. In the case of a Windows 10 or Windows 11 device, open the Netflix app and select the menu icon, then “My Downloads”;

Choose the title you want to watch, and select Play

If there is a TV series, tap Play, based on the episode you chose to watch.

If you log into the service with an account ChildrenAnd the You will not be able to access part of the downloadsbecause of the content filter.

The content downloaded to your device will be there Exclusively on the selected devicebut can be viewed from any profile the account. The Downloads expire after a period of time Most notably the app.

Is it possible to download unlimited content to my device?

the answer is no. The content limit that the download option allows depends on the file memory On your device, moreover, the service charges some Grammar Around. They are even allowed 100 downloads Active simultaneously for each device, based on the number of devices available by subscription type.

If you cancel your subscription, I Downloads will be deleted. Once you reach the maximum number of downloads, you will not be able to download new content.

This also depends on the agreements made with the production studios. The Netflix platform, in fact, although it offers a wide range of content of its own production (Dark, Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black …), it also offers content produced by other houses. In this regard, there are licenses that limit downloads.

Why is it not downloading?

It may happen that the download process gets stuck and you face some difficulties. If this happens, first make sure that your content is one of those Available For download through the above catalog.

Otherwise, try Application event, or your operating system. The last option is one action Diagnosis Through the application itself, by going to your profile, choosing from diagnostic settings, then downloading.

Could be another solution clear data Netflix app, then clear data or memory via app settings.

If the problem persists, try installing the app again, there might be a possibility that the download is not supported by your device. This happens for example with a Windows 10 computer system. It is necessary to check with the information on the computer that your version of the operating system is compatible with the service.