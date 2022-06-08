How to download iOS 16 beta

The great tech company highlighted the new the system iOS 16which is now available for installation on compatible mobile phones.

The American tech giant never stops liking every new release of hardware and operating systems. Its most recent launch was the iPhone 13 in a stylized style; 13pro and pro max.

(I read here: iOS 16: Apple unveils several upcoming changes to its hardware software)

According to information from Infobae: “Although iOS 16 does not intend to revolutionize the use of the iPhone; it introduces some new features and stands out as an evolution in the obvious direction: more customizations and visual improvements.

In this new version, notorious changes to the lock screen of devices are expected. Adjustments will be made regarding direct access to this interface and user customization options.

Although only these two major mods are known so far, it is to be expected that any user will want to install them.

What devices can this new version of the software be installed on?

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhones to be launched in 2022

It is important to keep in mind that since this is the first beta version, it is possible that you will find errors in the program. It is necessary that the reference in which it is installed is found in the previous list.

Some recommendations for installation are; The device is charged at least 60%, make a backup, preferably not on a mobile phone for daily use.

We tell you how to install it

Finally, it must be said that since it is a trial version, the errors that the user encounters during installation will not be covered by the company’s warranty.