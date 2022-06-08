How to download iOS 16 beta

The great tech company highlighted the new the system iOS 16which is now available for installation on compatible mobile phones.
The American tech giant never stops liking every new release of hardware and operating systems. Its most recent launch was the iPhone 13 in a stylized style; 13pro and pro max.
According to information from Infobae: “Although iOS 16 does not intend to revolutionize the use of the iPhone; it introduces some new features and stands out as an evolution in the obvious direction: more customizations and visual improvements.
In this new version, notorious changes to the lock screen of devices are expected. Adjustments will be made regarding direct access to this interface and user customization options.
Although only these two major mods are known so far, it is to be expected that any user will want to install them.
What devices can this new version of the software be installed on?
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE 2020
- iPhone SE 2022
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhones to be launched in 2022
It is important to keep in mind that since this is the first beta version, it is possible that you will find errors in the program. It is necessary that the reference in which it is installed is found in the previous list.
Some recommendations for installation are; The device is charged at least 60%, make a backup, preferably not on a mobile phone for daily use.
We tell you how to install it
Finally, it must be said that since it is a trial version, the errors that the user encounters during installation will not be covered by the company’s warranty.
