How to detect if a neighbor is interfering with your internet connection

Whenever we encounter communication problems at home, either because WIFI slower than normal or cuts every two by three While we are working or watching a series, we tend to blame the supplier, but the reason is not always there.

Perhaps the problem is not the router or the contracted speed, But interfering with the networks of neighbors who use your signal. These interventions cause Wireless network quality drops This makes the connection more unstable and Run slower than usual. So it will be necessary Check router status.

If any of the files Channels are saturated Due to neighbors’ Wi-Fi connections, or there is interference from other nearby channels, our connection will suffer from speed issues.

That is why, in the first place, we have to make a map of the general situation of the Wi-Fi channels of our router to see Which is more free or saturated? And see if someone is giving us less or more interference.



Interference with your neighbors’ WiFi networks may degrade the quality of the wireless network.



It is better to do this room by room, since the connection is not the same in all rooms of the house, it often varies depending on the proximity of the router.

To search for these channels and check for interference, we need to download an app. Signal Strength, Finger – Network Scanner & WiFi Analyzer These are some of the tools that will show you which channels are free and full of connections and interference.

Once we check which channels are more saturated, we must change the current channel to the least overlapping channel to maintain a good browsing speed. Routers usually choose the available channel automatically, so we have to change it manually.

How to change the channel of your Wi-Fi network

Enter the router through the link http://192.168.1.1 from Chrome browser, Edge, fire foxAnd the opera or safari. Enter your username and password for access, which is usually admin / admin, 1234/1234 or both. If not, you can look up the general password of your carrier’s routers. Once in the link, in the configuration section, click on the “Network” option in column 4 Select the name of your wireless network. Select the name of your wireless network. Go to the “Channel” box. Select the channel that is least saturated which we previously checked through the application. Once you’ve selected the channel, hit “Submit” for the changes to be applied.

Powerline adapters, solution

In a large single-story home or single-family home, there may be long distances, walls, or even reinforced concrete ceilings between the router and Wi-Fi devices. These obstructions act as a brake that interferes with the speed of the wifi network and, at worst, stops it completely.

The repeater is useful for shorter distances, for example from room to room. However, in large living areas, such as homes and apartments with more than one room, the repeater is no longer suitable because repeaters also use Wi-Fi to transmit data to each other.

However, there is also a technical solution to long-range Wi-Fi: Powerline adapters.



Devolo inverters transmit the Internet signal through the electrical current (Powerline technology) to the whole house.



This type of transformer stands out on repeaters using the electrical circuit of a home or apartment as a long data cable. The advantage: Reinforced concrete walls and ceilings and even underfloor heating systems are no longer an obstacle due to a cable-based solution.

Wi-Fi Powerline adapters create a fast access point at any power outlet. Installation is very easy: plug it in, wait a moment, and start browsing.

Today’s models combine the best of Wi-Fi technology with the fastest Powerline technology. Switches, like the ones from Devolo or TP-Link, create fast Powerline speeds that can reach up to 1200Mbps and provide Wi-Fi for fast wireless networks throughout your home.

