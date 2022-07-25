How to create memes from iPhone

Learn how to create memes from your iPhone.

Memes are a part of our day to day. These add a touch of fun to any conversation. To even understand some memes, you need to have a knowledge of the context that surrounds the meme itself. So, as we know you are a fan of memes, today we bring you everything you need to know Create memes from your iPhone.

And yes, we know you have this.”Very interesting, tell me more‘, so we explain to you. You don’t have to go to your computer to be able to make or create memes, You can do everything from your iPhoneeither by downloading some application or, as a last resort, by entering a website.

The We can also save memes in WhatsApp stickers, although people sometimes lose it when they switch to a new phone. But this has a solution So you can transfer all the stickers to your new iPhone and without losing them in WhatsApp. Don’t let this happen to you anymore!

Create memes using photo editing software

This is the easiest way to create a meme, although of course you must have the image. This is because photo editors love Canvas also studio, it will make it easier for you to edit the text you want to put in the meme. Because even though there are some well-known meme templates that you can use, as a good meme fanatic You can create your own memes based on your photos.

This is the fastest and easiest option to create memes from your iPhone. Best of all, you can put your intelligence to the test to create new and funny memes with which you can make your friends laugh. Remember that the only thing you have to do After you edit your photo, in any of these apps is meme download. It will be automatically saved to your iPhone and you are ready to use it.

Create memes with Mematic

Mematic It is a special dedicated tool for creating and editing memes. you may Select one of the memes templates that the app itself offers you or use one of your photos to create the memes.

It is a tool with a very convenient user interface, because it shows you Multiple options for editing:

Line.

character size.

the border.

Add stickers or emojis.

Put the watermarks.

Edit the colors of the image.

Remember that After editing the meme you have to download the image. This will be saved to your iPhone’s camera roll.

Create memes with GIF & Memes

GIF and Memes It is another of the best options that you can download from the App Store to it Create memes from your iPhone. With this, you can edit your memes with:

custom texts.

Emojis and stickers.

Use GIFs.

Best of all, you can save the memes you have already created that you like the most as favourites. You also have the possibility to make use of templates in case you are looking for an already popular meme Share this meme on different social networks and messaging applications. Note that after editing the meme, you must also download the image to your iPhone.

Create memes with Imgur

Imgur It is another app available for iPhone that will help you in creating memes from scratch, as well as using the templates it offers. The most interesting thing about this app is that You can navigate inside the app and see memes that the community has already uploaded there. This means that you will be on Facebook of memes.

If you only like one photo, you can save it to your iPhone. Although of course you have the possibility to create your own memes, like the previous tools, You can modify it to your liking.

Create memes using websites

If your iPhone has full internal memory and you don’t want to delete any app to save space or simply don’t want to install any of the options we give you above, you can also You can support yourself with websites dedicated to creating memes. some of them:

Using any of these websites, you can create your own memes, either using one of the templates they provide you with or using one of your photos. Whatever option you use, You will also need to download the image to your iPhone.