How to check what resolution Netflix supports on our PC

Many movies and TV series on Netflix are available for viewing in HD or Ultra HD as long as the device in use supports this resolution and a connection speed of at least 5 Mbps (even more for high-quality content).

How to check supported resolution

An easy way to check what resolution Netflix supports from your computer is to:

Open Netflix In the search section (icon with magnifying glass) look for “test models” A set of video styles appear arranged by resolution and frame rate.

You can play the different modes to check the different supported resolutions and understand if we are actually able to watch 4K Ultra HD content. In the image that we attach we see the words 1920 x 1080 pixels, or Full HD; If we see the wording 3840 x 2160 pixels, this means that we can watch Netflix content in the highest possible resolution.

Alternatively, you can play any content (movie) and press the keyboard combination Ctrl + Alt + Shift + D (on PC) or Ctrl + Option + Shift + D (on Mac) to display a detail list that also includes the resolution supported in That time (keep in mind that with some connections, it takes a few seconds for 4K content to actually load). It is clear that the content in question must be produced in the highest possible resolution (obviously, the oldest content may not be available in the highest possible resolution).

Hardware patching to play Ultra HD content

To play 4K content with Netflix, you need the right device. For Windows PCs a 4K @ 60Hz display with HDCP 2.2 support (if external) is required; For integrated graphics, you need a 7th generation Intel CPU or later or AMD Ryzen; For dedicated graphics, you need an AMD RX 400 or later, or an Nvidia GPU with a certain minimum specification, and a stable internet connection at 25Mbps or higher.

On a Mac, the requirements are similar but you need a Mac with an Apple processor, an Apple T2 security chip, or macOS Big Sur 11.0 or later. Netflix can be used in HDR (High Dynamic Range) on Mac on HDR-compatible models (MacBook Air, Pro 2018 or later, iMac 2020 and later, Mac Pro, Mac mini 2018 and later, Mac Pro 2019). On Windows, HDR is supported with Windows 10, Windows 11, and compatible displays.

With most browsers, Netflix limits the resolution to 720p on Mac; Safari supports resolutions up to 1080p on macOS 10.11 through 10.15 and up to 4K on macOS 11.0 or later.

Taking into account what has been mentioned, in order to obtain maximum accuracy, it is sometimes necessary to take into account other factors:

The need to use high-speed HDMI cables (to transmit high-quality audio and video signals), such as HDMI 1.4 or later.

If you are using computers with multiple monitors at the same time, they must support the minimum requirements for Netflix, otherwise you may need to disconnect the device that does not support a certain resolution

If you use HDMI adapters (such as USB-C to HDMI), make sure they support the resolution [email protected]; Some of them support a maximum output of 30Hz and hence this refresh rate.

