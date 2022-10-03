How to buy one for the World Cup

the total About 40 TV models are available That varies from lower ranges, which can be had from $29,700 (Kanji Led TV 24 Inch Full Hd) for 24 installments worth $1,241.25, to the latest tech models up to $245,649 (Samsung Smart 70″ Uhd 4K) , or 24 interest-free installments of $10,235.38.

There are also dozens of models of audio and projectors from the brands JBL, Philips, Noblex, Samsung, Nakamichi and others.

To access 24 installments without interest It is necessary to have a Nativa Mastercard or Nativa Visa credit card, both issued by Banco Nación.

Tienda BNA is the e-commerce platform developed by Banco Nación and Nación Servicios that seeks to promote national consumption, trade, employment and production.

Since its launch in 2021, it has received more than 21 million visits and sold more than 200,000 products from 150 SMEs participating in more than 100 product categories, with affordable offers and financing in fixed and interest-free installments.

To purchase any of the equipment, simply enter the digital platform of the bank and select the equipment you wish to purchase from the catalog.

As soon as the product is selected, it will be necessary to enter personal data (name, surname, ID, email, address), calculate the shipping cost and enter card data.