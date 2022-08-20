How to activate it step by step

It is possible to reduce the amount of spam emails arriving in your Gmail account, how? Create filters. Learn how to create it easily here.

Tired of receiving spam emails in your Gmail account? we will You no longer need to empty this section manuallyor wait for Google’s email service to do this automatically.

Thanks to the few filters used in Gmail, any user can Filter emails from a specific sendera function that allows you to delete it as soon as you receive it.

If you are interested in knowledge How to use these gmail filters to control spam that you receive daily in your account, all you have to do is keep reading. Here we will explain step by step how to activate it, Are you planning to check it out?

How to enable spam filters in Gmail

Before we explain what you should do, it is important to clarify this These filters are not available in the Gmail app for Android and iOSAnd the why? We do not know, although we conclude that this functionality cannot be integrated into the application for reasons “initialize”.

Without further ado, here’s how to use these Filters to reduce spam in Gmail:

first on you Log in to your Gmail account from a computer. Once you’re in the inbox, you’ll need to Click on the small cogwheel that appears at the top right of the screen.

Next, you will have to click on the button that says View all settings.

Therefore, you have to access the tab called “Filters and blocked addresses”.

Under this section, you will have to click Create a new filter.

In a section called “to” (Above all) You will have to Put your email address or addresses that send you spam emails. Remember that if you put several email addresses, you should Separate them with a commaand then leave a blank.

A series of options will be displayed, where you will have to choose the one that says “Removal”.

After selecting this option, you will have to click on the blue button that says it Create a filter.

If you have done all the steps correctly, you will be able to see the generated filter, as well as a small confirmation message from Gmail.

in this way, All emails that arrive in your Gmail accountand matching the filter you created, It will be deleted automatically by Google email service. In other words, you won’t see those emails in your spam folder anymore.

It should be added that these filters also work on Prevent emails you receive in Gmail from ending up in your spam folder. In such cases, you should select the option “Do not send spam” Gmail doesn’t even store it in this section.

Can these filters be modified?

The answer to this question is “yes”. Gmail allows you to modify created filters, as well as delete it. If for some reason you make a mistake when specifying an email address when creating a filter, you must edit or delete it, then repeat the steps we left for you above.

On the other hand, there are many users who use these filters Not reaching the storage limit imposed by Google. This can significantly reduce the amount of memory Gmail uses to store email messages.

Without adding more about it, If you have reached the maximum amount of space on your accountWe recommend that you apply it 5 tricks to free up space in GmailAnd the They really work!