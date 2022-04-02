How to access free digital skills courses with a certificate

The courses teach digital skills such as doing paperwork with the state and remote work tools

In 2021, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (MinTIC) trained more than 150,000 Colombians in digital literacy and wellbeing. Now, the clipboard wants to increase this number and It provided ten free and accredited short courses on digital skills.

Learning to work online can be of great benefit to anyone who dares to do so.

According to the National Counseling Center, 55% of Colombians used the network to perform tasks beyond communication and entertainment during the first 10 months of 2020. Business, work, basic and higher studies have largely relied on the Internet when face-to-face spaces were not available.

So skillful and responsible use of the Internet can present unexpected opportunities. To check it out, a good start is to take these The initiative’s virtual courses we came with TIC, are accessible to people with disabilities and whose certificate can be obtained in just one day.

And this is what Carmen Legia Valderrama, the minister of that portfolio, said about it:

“We came with ICT, and it became an ideal platform for it Let’s take advantage of the benefits that technology brings usBecause our goal is not just to bring connectivity, but to encourage people to own the tools and discover new opportunities, the minister said.

In addition to the training courses themselves, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology will also enable different spaces in regional entities and public schools to bring Colombians closer to digital culture.

There is a cycle called Online training for seniors, which demonstrates the benefits that the network can offer to users over the age of 60. he is too Learn how to use the Internet easilyFor those with limited knowledge of how digital communications work. The third basic course is Introduction to the digital world

Take advantage of your mobile devices: mobile phones, tablets, and laptopsis another option that aims to identify the devices from which you can access the network.

Two Arrimos con TIC courses are useful for promoting constructive digital communication. One of them is Transform your world online, which teaches how to create strategies for digital activism to advocate for issues of public interest. the other Electronic press at your fingertipswhich seeks to promote community digital journalism.

very useful course How to do paperwork online with the statewhich introduces the learner to virtual channels to do some task online and save time and money in the process.

In the face of Internet threats, the course is worth it Learn how to take care of yourself in the digital worldWhich seeks to alert users to the risks they may encounter online and how to prevent them to improve their experience.

There are also courses of interest to professionals: the chapter ICT, the essential allies of telework, work at home and telework Allows users to familiarize themselves with useful tools for transferring their jobs to the network.

Finally, for teachers who face the challenge of teaching native students in digital, there is the course I am an ICT teacher: Share your knowledge with the community.

To take advantage of this series of free courses that we have come up with with TIC, access the webpage www.llegamoscontic.gov.co. It is important that you correctly record your personal data in the course registration form in order for your certificate to be issued with accurate data.

