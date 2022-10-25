How they trick in the streets by changing cell phones and cleaning shoes

The multiplicity of fraud methods in the country’s capital has spread widely on social networks and the media, due to wisdom, The levels of cruelty and aggressiveness with which thieves and fraudsters approach their victims.

This is what Thomas, the young man behind YoTube said: “No specific role.” Who exposed himself to deception to appear to his followersOne of the most common scams takes place on the streets of downtown Bogota.

This is how they cheat Bogota Shoe cleaning

In Plazolita de la Mariposa, in the heart of the San Victorino strip, men approach young men To provide a cleaning service for shoes, tennis and shoes in general.

The hook they use is simple: a free sample of work that scammers claim will bring your shoes back to life. And so, with persistence and working in pairs, the men harass the walkers, who, insistently, agree to receive the sample, which may end up ‘ripping’ them up to $30,000 in one deal.

This was proved by Thomas who, at the insistence of a foreign man, surrendered the free sample, although he knew that he was facing a fraud. The man who approached him and who spoke to him in a very good way, ended up cleaning his shoes He and his partner were getting dressed and went from offering a free sample to paying $13,000 for each “clean” shoe.

The scammer who begins with a friendly and condescending tone deceives him, the time of payment changes, as he goes on to say that it was not a free sample, but his work and despite the fact that the scammer agrees To pay $3,000, he becomes aggressive and charges $13,000 for every shoe he touches.

As if that weren’t enough, a third man is approaching forcefully with strength Those who have been tricked into paying through Nqui or digital apps.

This is the tricks video:

Handcuff scam in Bogota

Another scam logged by a YouTuber is the well-known “I give you this handle” message, who use street performers to force dating couples to buy more items.

This fraud, which was recorded in the city center, is repeated in sectors such as 82, Parque del Virrey and in sectors such as Usaquén: Men or women assure that they will give a bracelet to everyone who has been erected, to wish good luck, but then they charge an exorbitant fee.

Scammers claim to give up handmade bracelets, but they are forced to buy more craft items and when Victims do not agree, they charge gifts at prices between $10,000 and $20,000.

This is the tricks video:

Cell phone glass scam

Of the three scams that we tell you about in this article, one of the most dangerous and dangerous was recorded by the investigation unit of the RCN for about four years, but this continues over time.

As discovered by the Attorney General’s Office and CTI, it was a well-known gang dedicated to defrauding unwary people by selling Cell phones that were about a million pesos and that sold for between 100,000 and 200,000 dollars.

Without the scammers showing it, they changed their cell phones and ended up changing it Through the glass, in full view of the victims.

The video shows the ingenious method that was dismantled by the authorities at that timeBut it still proliferates on the downtown streets.

This is the tricks video: