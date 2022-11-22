How the United States shocked England in the 1950s

They did not need to take part in the FIFA World Cups in 1930, 1934 and 1938. The English consider themselves the best in the world. They did not abdicate until the 1950’s in Brazil.

Before the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, Walter Winterbottom, the coach of the England national team, had his team train in sweaters in a heated barn.

England is the home of football. And for a long time they sat on top of the strange things other nations had done to each other. world Cup of football? The island’s motto was “Oh my God”.

They considered themselves the best of the nation and therefore refrained from vile competition. The national team did not need to participate in the first three World Cups from 1930 to 1938. After all, it was practically impossible for the English to lose to non-British. It happened only once, in 1929 in Spain.

It wasn’t until the 1950’s that the football kingdom ended up crowned and sailed to the championship in Brazil. Not without “training” the climate in the house. In a heated barn, trainer Walter Winterbottom (the well-known name from “Dinner for One”) stalks his pros in thick sweaters.

USA goalkeeper as a mash driver

After all, winning over Chile jumps into the premiere. So dribbling star Stan Matthews is sidestepping the next game. The second opponent is called 1950, and for the first time only USA. By the way, this meeting will take place again on Friday in Qatar, at 8 pm in Group B.

Before the then uneven football match in Belo Horizonte, the Daily Express believed that the opponent could be awarded three goals. The United States competes with a semi-professional team.

The goalkeeper is the driver of the chairs. In the 37th minute, the teacher Walter Behr crossed the ball into the English penalty area for the first time, and the dishwasher Josef Gaetgen threw himself into the path of the ball and deflected the ball a little.

England defender Alf Ramsey, who later became the coach of the national team, is as weak as his goalkeeper. Leading the underdog. The Brits had hit the post and crossbar beforehand, and were still running the thing. they thought. Until the end of the game and in vain.

When the number 0:1 was telegraphed home, English newspapers suspected a typo and are said to have reported 10:1. So the legend goes about the sensation. England also lost the next match to Spain and were eliminated early.

However, they stuck with Coach Winterbottom. Three unsuccessful World Cups for a long time. Then they won their only home title in 1966. A misery of penalties followed. The English side have lost six out of ten so far.