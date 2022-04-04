How much do cleaners and guards earn in the United States?

The Cleaners and cleaners They hold about 2.2 million jobs in the United States, according to the latest report from Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency estimates that 37% cleaners Works in buildings and homes. 13% in schools; 7% in hospitals, health and social assistance and 5% in government.

Cleaners and cleaners collect and unload garbage; sweeping, mopping or vacuuming floors; cleaning and storage of bathrooms; Clean up spills and wash windows, walls, and glass.

“In addition to keeping the interiors of buildings neat and tidy, some cleaners and building cleaners work outdoors, mowing the lawn, sweeping sidewalks, and shoveling snow. Some workers also monitor the building’s heating and cooling system, making sure it is working properly.

How much money do cleaners make in the United States?

The Salary of a cleaner or janitor It will depend, to a large extent, on the hierarchy in the organization in which you work.

There are two large categories:

1) Supervisors are responsible for the maintenance of residential buildings, such as apartments and condominiums. Although their duties are similar to other concierge duties, some also help collect rent and offer vacancies to potential tenants.

2) Guardians are guardians or cleaners who usually keep institutional facilities, such as schools and public hospitals, clean.

It was the average hourly wage for cleaners $13.98 in 2020. Less than 10% got less than $9.80 And the top 10% got more than $22.54 per hour, according to data from the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The salary can also vary, depending on the sector they work in and even their immigration status. These were the average salaries reported.

Government: $17.12 an hour.

primary and secondary schools; State, local and private: 15.34.34

Religious organizations: $13.93 an hour.

Health and social assistance $13.83 per hour.

Building and Home Services: $13.23 an hour.

How many vacancies for cleaners and cleaners?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that it is being predicted around 314,900 slots for custodians and cleaners of buildings each year, on average.

What visa is needed to work as a foreigner?

H-2B visa required. across the H-2B Visa ProgramIn the United States, companies incorporated can recruit foreigners for temporary, non-agricultural jobs.

This program is created for workers with or without experience, who do not need academic or professional degrees to work.

With this visa, you can be employed in positions Gardening, construction, cleaning and hospitality…also as a forestry worker, waiter, factory worker, animal care and more.