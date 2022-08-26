How long will rain and storms last?

The last stretch of August will be more severe than usual. In the last days of August, we will be experiencing a mixture of extreme events: heat wave, storms and hail. It’s the consequences of a Dana Which reaches the country and which has already put several provinces on alert, some because of storms and others because of the heat.

The woes of Dana

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) focused on the Balearic Islands, where shower and The storms “They can be strong.” It also does not exclude precipitation in the coastal areas of Catalonia and the Valencian Community, as well as in the Pyrenees, eastern Castilla-La Mancha and southern Aragon, and hail At points in Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, La Rioja and the northern region of Castilla and Leon.

Temperatures will drop today and saturday, Except in areas Northwest and extreme southwest third of the peninsula, where they will start receiving from tomorrow. In these areas, temperatures can exceed 35 degrees. In the Canary Islands, thermometers will add degrees until Wednesday, although occasional showers are not excluded in Tenerife, “as a result of development during the day”.

On alert for storms

provinces Affected by Danaas detailed by the Meteorological Observatory, are Lleida, Girona, Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Castellon, Valencia, Albacete, Soria, Zaragoza, Huesca or Teruel.

How long will the rains last?

The Instability associated with isolated depression will gradually subside from Sundayalthough “rains and storms will still be possible in the Cantabrian mountain range and the Iberian system, and it is not excluded that they will spread through the flat areas of the Upper Ebro and east of the northern plateau, as well as through the central system”.

As of next Tuesday, “the instability will shift to the east of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with occasional showers and storms likely throughout the week in the Pyrenees, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the southeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.”

As for the winds, they are expected to blow from the north and west, starting from Wednesday.