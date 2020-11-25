How Jordan Peterson broke his most important (lifetime) rules

Jordan Peterson. (Photo by Chris Williamson / Getty Images) Getty Images



It’s really tragic what happened to Jordan Peterson.

The Canadian professor of psychology first rose to fame with his attack on the liberal obsession with identity that shaped the culture wars in 2016, and then became so polarized (and popular) that his self-help book, 12 rules of lifeMore than three million copies have been sold worldwide.

Peterson offered strong advice to angry and lonely youths. Promote the idea of ​​personal responsibility, discipline, and self-confidence. The problem was that his positive message was often accompanied by his other beliefs, some of which were just old-fashioned conservative ideals, reassembled, and some were really strange. Harmful, even.

Despite marketing himself as an intellectual who is not afraid to ask difficult questions, Peterson often made unscientific and dangerously bizarre claims, the most famous of which are his strange attachment to lobsters, and the supposed similarity between crustaceans and humankind, which he used to justify. Unfair hierarchies.

It’s a bit like referring to a beehive, and claiming that the insect’s success offers a compelling case for restoring the monarchy.

In the end, Peterson began hanging out with “racial realist” Stefan Molyneux (much for his rejection of identity politics) and began promoting his daughter’s stupid, tearful diet, which only consisted of beef, salt, and water (apparently a great way to develop scurvy).

After months on his beef diet, Peterson claimed that eating anything other than beef would cause him serious emotional and physical harm; He even claimed that one cup of apple juice kept him awake for an entire month, filling him with “an overwhelming sense of impending doom” (I’m not joking).

Peterson ended up becoming addicted to anti-anxiety medication after a personal tragedy, and he suffered all kinds of terrible health complications – it remains unclear if he actually recovered.

Now, Peterson is back, and he’s about to release another self-help book, titled, Post-Order: 12 More Rules of Life. Which seems incredibly hypocritical, considering his large base, which he has been constantly promoting while speaking in front of the public, which states:

“Make your home in good condition before you criticize the world.”

This rule always bothered me a lot. It’s the kind of seemingly innocuous thing on the surface – after all, what’s wrong with practicing what you preach? Sure, there are a lot of obnoxious activists out there who could use this advice.

But the way Peterson promoted this rule was not intended to encourage encouragement – he was asking activists to remain silent, and to accept structural grievances in the world, because they weren’t perfect and didn’t clean their rooms, or anything else.

This rule acts as a bludgeon for crushing the youthful ideal. And it’s a rule that has no basis in reality – historical heroes like Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and Martin Luther King Jr. have had a lot of personal problems, too.

And so, quite frankly, Peterson does.

Ironically, having a messy personal life doesn’t mean Peterson’s focus on character improvement, finding meaning through responsibility, is not worth listening to. This is definitely good advice.

But the idea that only those with a clean and tidy personal life are allowed to criticize the world is dangerous nonsense.

Just like the idea that people live on only beef, salt and water.