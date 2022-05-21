How is the Argentine project to turn trash into bitcoins

Crypto Bioenergy Seeks to Promote the Use of Clean Energy in Cryptocurrency Mining (courtesy of CryptoGranjas)

mining Cryptocurrency It consumes a lot of energy Much of the electricity comes from fossil fuels, so one of the biggest challenges in the mining world is finding other sustainable sources of energy.

With this in mind, Cryptogranjas, an Argentine company dedicated to Bitcoin mining, I decided to develop a solution based on clean energy, which I presented in the framework of the event VirtualityBAAnd Which takes place this weekend in La Rural.

In short, it can be said that they turn rubbish into money. what is he talking about? They have a project to use pig and cow droppings and other organic waste as raw materials for energy production.

The idea is to store this waste in digesters (airtight containers of organic waste) in which methane is generated through the intrusion of bacteria. It is a gas that is then used in the engines that power supercomputers that are used in mining or… Produce Bitcoin. This processing is carried out at a plant belonging to Helios Clean Energy, which are strategic partners in this project.

To mine cryptocurrency, very powerful equipment that consumes a lot of energy is needed

It must be remembered that the process of cryptocurrency mining consists of validating and recording the transactions made by users in a particular block network. In the case of Bitcoin, to perform this task of verification and to create or extract new coins, it is necessary to solve complex mathematical puzzles, Which requires large computing powers and that means large power inputs. Hence the importance of this sustainable initiative.

The waste is used to generate energy that fuels equipment for Bitcoin mining.

“We seek to promote clean energy, i.e. bio-encoded energy. The first plant is already in Cordoba and will start operating at the end of the year. We are the first person in the country to experience something like this,” he confirms Infobae Jose Sarasola, co-founder of Cryptogranjas, with Joaquín Driollet and Kevin Belcher. He concludes, “We will mine bitcoin with energy from biological waste.”

100% carbon neutral technology fair

GBM is a startup based on natural assets that uses web technology to regenerate the planet meter by meter

event producers VirtualityBA They set the goal of offsetting emissions generated in this context, thus becoming the first 100% carbon-neutral technology fair in Latin America.

The achievement was reached with the participation of GBM, a start-up based on natural assets that uses web technology to replenish the scale of the planet in meters. The operational and operational tasks of the event will be measured to determine the size of the footprint generated and thus calculate the number of square meters of forest to be protected.

GBM . project Its area is already 24,500 hectares, of which the GS1 Reserve is located in the Paraná (Mision) Forest. By acquiring GBMland (NFT), you guarantee the preservation of 1 square meter of forest area for 100 years, which is cared for and monitored by GBM’s technological equipment and security systems.

VirtualityBA will have the corresponding number of hectares to estimate the carbon footprint generated by the event Thus opening Selva Virtuality in the GBM metaverse.

