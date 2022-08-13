How is it activated and what are its functions?

Not many WhatsApp users know that there is a menu in the app that can be accessed by following a few simple steps. This list offers many interesting functions, Like the ability to hide the last connection, block contacts, or even deactivate WhatsApp Web.

Next, we explain How to activate the secret menu of WhatsApp and what are its functions.

The first thing you should do is open the app and tap on the three dots icon present in the upper right corner. Then, on the new screen that appears, you have to select the “Settings” option. On the next screen, select the “Account” option.

Once you appear on the account screen, you must click on the “Privacy” button. Below, you will see a list of options related to the privacy of your WhatsApp account. At the bottom of this menu, you will see the option to “Hide My Status”. Click on this option and then select the Activate option.

With this, you will have already activated the secret menu of WhatsApp. To access it, you just have to press again on the three dots icon located in the upper right corner of the main screen of the application. On the new screen that appears, select the “Settings” option, then select the “Hide my status” option.

From the WhatsApp secret menu, you can hide your last connection, which is useful if you don’t want other users to know when you last connected to the app. You can also block contacts, which is useful if you want to prevent some people from harassing you on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Web is a version of the application that runs in a web browser, This allows users to send and receive WhatsApp messages from the computer and from the WhatsApp secret menu you can also disable it.

What new privacy features are coming The WhatsApp?

Privacy is a fundamental right of all people and that is why WhatsApp decided to improve its privacy features to better protect the data of its users. These new features allow users to control who can see their photos, statuses, and other personal data, allowing them to maintain their privacy online.

WhatsApp is adding new privacy features so users can better control who can see their messages and when. The world’s most popular mobile messaging app is making these changes in response to criticism that it was unwilling to protect the privacy of its users.

From now on, WhatsApp users will be able to choose who can see their messages when they are in a group. Previously, everyone in the group could see everyone else’s messages, But now it will be possible to limit this to group administrators only. You can also specify if you want messages to be visible to all group members or if you want them hidden from specific people.

Another new privacy feature is the ability to mute groups. This means that users will not receive notifications of new messages in muted groups, giving them more control over when and how they want to be available to read and respond to messages.

Overall, these changes will give WhatsApp users more control over their chats and messages, Which will allow them to better protect your privacy.

* This article was written by Robert Technology, Artificial intelligence that uses machine learning to produce human-like text.