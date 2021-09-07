How forest fires fuel tornadoes | National Geographic

The heat wave came first, then the fire: the Mediterranean is on fire. Sardinia, southern France, northeastern Spain and Sicily will start in July 2021, and also in August there will be fires in Turkey and Greece.

In 30 Turkish provinces out of 81 Emergency services fight fires, holiday areas on the Aegean coast badly damaged – At least six people died here. More than a hundred sources of fire were counted all over Turkey on the 3rd of August, and there are always new ones, because strong winds and temperatures above 40 ° C provide the ideal conditions for the rapid spread of fire, which has been going on for several times days.

Greece is also getting very hot: in the first week of August 2021, it is expected to be European temperature record 48 degrees Celsius which has been around since 1977. Air conditioning systems are running at full speed, the power grid is overloaded, and the landscape has dried up. A huge cloud of smoke rises over Athens, but rescue workers are also working in other parts of the country and have to evacuate people. The middle of the first week of August 81 individual fires reported, in the Peloponnese peninsula is Fire threatened the ancient site of Olympia.

Fire weather – dangerous coexistence

Wind, high temperatures, and fires: Weather and forest fires such as those in the Mediterranean are closely related. That some weather systems increase the risk of wildfires a favour: Long-term high temperatures and low humidity dry out the landscape, and lightning bolts provide the first spark that ignites a fire and swift winds spread flames over dry terrain.

But in a similar way to how a given weather condition can lead to wildfires, fires on the contrary also create their own weather systems. One of them is the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, or PyroCb for short. NASA specified Because of the thunderbolts it throws on the ground, firestorms and tornadoes of fire are emitted as “the fire-breathing dragon under the clouds”.

