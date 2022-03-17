How forest fires affect the ozone layer

In the Australian summer of 2019/2020, devastating fires ravaged about 12.5 million hectares of forest and bushland. Using satellite data, researchers have now studied the effects of this summer fire on atmospheric composition. Accordingly, smoke particles have significantly changed the composition of gases in the stratosphere. Some of these changes have the potential to damage the ozone layer. How serious this effect is, however, is disputed among scholars.

The ozone layer in the atmosphere protects us from the sun’s UVB and UVC rays. However, ozone molecules, which are made up of three oxygen atoms, can be destroyed through various chemical reactions. In particular, the halogenated hydrocarbons CFC and CFC, which were widely used in refrigerants and solvents until the 1980s, readily react with O 3 It caused the ozone hole, especially over Antarctica. Long-lived CFCs have been banned since 1987 and emissions of ozone-depleting substances have been severely restricted worldwide, so that it is estimated that the ozone layer will be replenished by the mid-21st century—provided there are no more serious disruptions.

Forest fires are fatal to ozone?

A team led by Peter Bernath of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, encountered such potential disruption. “Large forest fires introduce smoke and biomass combustion products into the mid-latitude stratosphere, where they destroy the ozone layer,” the researchers wrote. Using data from the so-called ACE (Atmospheric Chemistry Experiment) satellite, which uses infrared measurements to determine the concentration of atmospheric gases, they investigated the effect of Australia’s “black summer” on the chemical composition of the atmosphere and especially on the ozone layer. Lower stratosphere.

During bushfires, a large, smoke-filled thunder cloud, called pyrocumulonimbus (pyroCbs) clouds, formed due to the heat, throwing smoke particles high into the atmosphere. The authors describe: “The introduced smoke particles have resulted in severe and unexpected disturbances in stratospheric gases that have not been observed in measurements in the past fifteen years.” Among others, increases were observed in formaldehyde, chlorine nitrate, chlorine monoxide and hypochlorous acid, with simultaneous decreases in ozone, nitrogen dioxide and hydrochloric acid. “These disturbances in stratospheric composition have the potential to affect ozone chemistry in unexpected ways,” the researchers said.

Criticisms from peers

In Bernath and colleagues’ view, wildfires could play an important role in the global ozone balance in addition to direct human emissions—particularly since the number of wildfires is very likely to increase due to human-caused climate change. “This could delay recovery of the stratospheric ozone layer,” the researchers say. Colleagues take a critical look at this conclusion. “In my opinion, one cannot clearly see that the imbalances in the concentrations of chlorine nitrate, hydrochloric acid, hypochlorous acid and chlorine monoxide in 2020 due to the fires had a particular effect on the depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer in the spring,” says Martin Damiris, a professor at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IPA) at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Oberpfaffenhofen.

According to him, the relatively low measured ozone values ​​​​are mainly due to the fact that the stratospheric polar vortex was so pronounced in the winter and spring of 2020, that it reached the middle latitudes and low temperatures created good conditions for the forecast. Seasonal ozone depletion. “The results suggest that chlorine-containing gases have an effect on ozone chemistry, but not in such a short way that they significantly affect the ozone layer in the spring—that is, they can delay ozone recovery and close the ozone gap.”

More research is needed

Johannes Loeb, group leader at the Institute for Energy and Climate Research at Forschungszentrum Jülich, also considers the current study’s informative value to be limited. He notes that many of the chemicals studied are so reactive that it is difficult to determine their concentration and any measurement is subject to uncertainty. However, the study does not indicate how great this uncertainty is. “For this reason, in my opinion, many of the data presented in the article are on very shaky ground, in which it is not possible to know to what extent the concentration and elevation profiles in 2020 differ significantly from those in other years,” Loeb says.

Basically, the realization that wildfires can lead to an imbalance in stratospheric chemistry is nothing new, he said. “However, the current study shows that in the case of the 2019 Australian bushfires, this occurred to an unprecedented extent.” In his view, further research is necessary. “Because the potential for such fires increases with increased anthropogenic climate change, it is important to study and better understand these processes and their precise effects,” he says. “Because there is a high degree of variability in the composition of these fire particles and other factors – such as the exact geographic location of the fire and when it occurs – also play an important role, the potential range of future consequences cannot be derived from this astonishing individual case.”

Source: Peter Bernath (Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA, USA) et al., Science, doi: 10.1126/science. abm5611

© wissenschaft.de – Elena Bernard