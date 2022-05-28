How does the culture in the region want to position itself in a more sustainable way

Wesel district.

Museums are planning a theme year on sustainability, and Niederrhein Tourismus is putting universities on board to give climate protection more space.

A week ago, the cultural landscape along the entire Lower Rhine began the identification phase with great force, in order to anchor climate protection more firmly in art, culture and leisure. At the trade fair at the Enni Event Hall in Moers, representatives from municipalities, theatres, museums, concert organizers and tour operators made initial contacts or sat directly at a table for more in-depth discussions. Objective: To develop projects together that make cultural activities in the entire region more sustainable. The event appears to have planted the first tender seedlings.

A lot of ideas have emerged and are currently being elaborated, says the association Kulturraum Niederrhein, which is responsible for the entire project under the title New Alliances for Culture and Climate, when asked. You don’t want to be too subtle yet, in order to give the plans the space they need to thrive.

But Kulturraum already brings up one idea. Museumsnetzwerk Rhein-Maas, a loose network of about 50 museums from the Netherlands and the entire Lower Rhine region, including Moers, Wesel, Xanten and Neukirchen-Vluyn, is planning for its theme year “Earth.Aarding”.

When it comes to climate protection, Niederrhein Tourismus relies on universities’ help

In it, exhibition venues not only want to examine the cultural history of climate change, but also want to deal with their own climate protection standards in their companies in the workshops, for example using a carbon dioxide calculator developed specifically for the culture.





As the cornerstone of the entertainment offering, the cultural landscape in the Lower Rhine and in the Wesel region is firmly anchored in the work of Niederrhein Tourismus. The umbrella organization of tourism for the counties of Whistles, Cliffe, Versen and Heinsberg also participated in the opening event at Moers and would like to more consistently define climate protection and sustainability themes in its portfolio of offerings.





Collaboration with Rhein-Waal University of Applied Sciences and IST University in Düsseldorf is already planned. This was stated by Martina Baumgartner, general manager of tourism in Niederrhein, on Friday when asked.

Basically, according to Baumgartner, there are several starting points for improving climate protection. One approach: sustainable travel. Especially in a “car-packed area” like the Lower Rhine, the focus should be on alternative transportation. They will work on it, for example the “NiederrheinRad” rental system with more than 30 rental stations in hotels, tourist information and leisure facilities in the region will be screened for options for expansion.

There are also funding opportunities to fit culture and cuisine more closely for digitalization and sustainability. How all this should work and could be discussed at a closed conference of Niederrhein Tourismus GmbH in September.

Martina Baumgärtner describes the opening event at Moers as a “good first step”. It is both good and right that people are working together to make cultural activities in the Lower Rhine more sustainable. The task now is to fill the basic commitment to life.

>>> An idea was born in 2020 <<

At the end of 2020, established a regional cultural working group The Lower Rhine Cultural District The idea of ​​joining the network of cultural institutions in the Lower Rhine region reinforced with themes Sustainability Dealing with climate protection. In May and June 2021, the working group organized a digital cultural workshop on sustainability issues in the cultural sector.

Questions like: How does a sustainable festival work? Or how can an entire exhibition be achieved without electricity? What do subject course models look like?

The event at Moers was StartingFor projects on this topic climate protection on the road and to existing.





