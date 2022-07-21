How does music affect our mood? New results from search

“Walking on Sunshine” puts you in a good mood, while “Ain’t No Sunshine” gets most people thinking. Beyond that – as previously thought – is whether a piece of music is composed mainly or secondary. However, Australian researchers have now discovered that this perception is not as universal as previously thought. Instead, it is influenced by Western culture.

Music has “this amazing ability to move people physically and emotionally,” Andrew Milne, a musicologist at Western Sydney University, told the Guardian. According to the researcher, one of the ways in which composers or performers communicate is through chords and large scales and chords and small scales. The former will be strongly associated with a happy mood, and the latter will be associated with a more sad mood. “We know that Westerns are very attuned to this particular musical trait,” Milne said.

Music: an important part of everyday life

The university said that music is an important part of most cultures and plays a large role in everyday life. “It permeates milestones like birthdays and weddings, while on sad occasions like funerals, music has the power to move us and evoke memories or make us cry,” Milne says. “Every movie or TV show we watch is also accompanied by a soundtrack that accompanies the emotional scenes.” Major chords are usually used in happy scenes, while minor chords usually convey a feeling of uneasiness and sadness.

However, as part of the study, Andrew Milne and his colleagues wanted to know how people from other cultures interact with music. for their analysis, which was published in the journal.PLUS ONE‘, they interviewed people from five remote communities in Papua New Guinea who had no or no exposure to Western music and its typical emotional connections.

Perception of music varies culturally

In the experiment, the scientists played them major and minor chords as well as different melodies. “The major and minor chords are actually very similar,” Milne said. “They both have three notes, but in the minor chord, one of these is low.” However, people from non-Western cultures reacted quite differently from Western participants. So they choose the “minor chord or scale just like the major chord” when it comes to music that makes them happy. A study conducted on different tribes of Pakistan gave a similar result last year. These participants, too, had previously had little contact with Western music.

According to the researcher, the reason why music in a major key tends to spread a good mood among Western people is probably due to two cultural mechanisms: The first is familiarity – a phenomenon known in psychology as the mere exposure effect. The theory here is that we tend to prefer the things we are exposed to the most. In the case of Western music, these are the major chords, and they are more common in compositions than the minor chords. The second mechanism is associative conditioning: in Western culture, for example, positive events are often accompanied by music in the major key, while dismal events are associated with minor keys. According to scientists, this strengthens the emotional connection over time.

Music improves well-being

As early as March this year, other Australian scientists were able to prove that singing, playing games or listening to music improves well-being and quality of life. Otherwise, only sports and weight loss will have a similar constructive effect. The authors of this study, published in the “Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open,” examined 26 studies from different countries, including Australia, Great Britain and the USA. Seven of the studies examined music therapy, ten examined the effects of listening to music, eight studies analyzed singing, and one examined the effects of gospel music. The effects were similar, regardless of whether the participants sang, made music themselves, or listened to the music.

Researchers from the University of New South Wales eventually believed that the effects of music could be more profound than previously thought. She added that music may even reduce the risk of developing non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and cancer. However, research on this is still at a very early stage.

