How does it work and on which models will Holoride virtual reality be available

Technology is becoming increasingly important in modern cars, both for safety and for entertainment. Regarding the latter, Audi Ready to take a historic step forward: Starting next June, Virtual Reality. By adapting virtual contents to the movements of the vehicle in real time.

How it works

Technology has been signed holoride It will allow rear-seat passengers to wear virtual reality glasses and travel through immersive experiences in gaming, cinema and events. As we have said, the virtual contents will adapt to the movements of the car in real time: therefore, if the car turns to the right, the spaceship of the fantasy world will also fly in the same direction. All thanks to Evolution Infotainment MIB 3.

The innovative technology was revealed at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival of Music, Film and Technology in Austinin Texas, in the United States.

Models

This update will be available to everyone Latest Models From the German brand as of June 2022. It will be Audi A4, Audi A5, Audi A6, Audi A7 Sportback, Audi A8, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron GT.

Director

As we said, the update will be available next summer, but initially only in GermanyIn the United kingdom and in United States of America. However, the House of Four Rings makes it clear that it will be “expanded to multiple markets.” Thus, we also anticipate arrival in Italy in the not too distant future.