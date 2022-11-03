How does Gabriella Sabatini live in Switzerland days after returning to Argentina

Mountains, cliffs with pristine grass, clear rivers and occasional snow. In this wonderful environment, made up of a social network of extreme calm, he lives his daily life Gabriella Sabati. The former tennis player was installed in Switzerland years ago, and enjoys the beauty of that land.

The former tennis player is going through days of great anticipation and adrenaline, because on November 23 she will have a wonderful match in which she will participate with Rafael Nadal, Casper Rudd and Gisela Dulko, Nothing more and nothing less. A compendium of numbers for that sport.

It’s all part of an exhibition that will take place at the legendary Mari Terran de Vice Stadium in Parque Roca, one of the most enchanting and largest covered venues in Buenos Aires. Great suggestion to enjoy art Gabriellawho retired nearly three decades ago from professional practice.

Meanwhile, Uva Sabatini’s sister roams across the immense Swiss landscape, in a passion she discovered a few years ago that excites her to unimaginable limits. Although it is always in the context of a pleasant pastime.

Regarding his daily life in the European country, Sabatini He said, “I enjoy the freedom, which I didn’t have when I was playing, to be able to do whatever I want: I don’t have to get up, go to training, have lunch, go back to training. Today I decide every day.”

Of course, the agenda is no longer governed by the hard training of tennis, by constant trips around the world to compete on the ring. thus, Gaby Determinant: “I enjoy not having to sleep early and being able to keep reading and watching TV and going to the movies and visiting my brother and nieces. I really enjoy these little things.”

On that continent, sister-in-law Kathy Volop She found other activities sparking her, such as her love of coffee, which led her to study a barista course. And so the former tennis player knows the best places to taste this wonderful drink.

until, Gabriella He found an innate talent, another gift associated with music and singing tone. That prompted her to study and about what she explained: “The teacher wanted me to sing (in public). He said to me, ‘You have the conditions.’ And I answered ‘No, but I don’t want to do this, I mean I’ve been through this already.'” I’m a bit tired. I don’t want that show again.”