How do you program WhatsApp to respond to messages for you? Teach me about science

If you don’t want to reply to a message at your spare time, don’t worry, here’s how to set up your email account. The WhatsApp To send automatic messages at any time and to any contact.

The WhatsApp It is a very useful platform that allows the user to perform multiple functions and its various tools have allowed it to become one of the most widely used systems in the world. One of the most important features of WhatsApp is that you should not log in or out every time you need to send or reply to a message, and this situation suggests that the user is available 24 hours a day and in a certain way loses his privacy because no time limits are set, especially if the account is used In the workplace or school.

There are many reasons why you don’t want to reply to a message, whether it’s because you’re not at work, don’t know what to reply to, plan to enjoy your free time, or just don’t want to feel like you’re in front of a mobile device. Fortunately, there is an app that helps you create a file The WhatsApp So you can send automated messages to whoever you want, whether they are family members, colleagues, bosses, clients or friends.

If you do not want anyone to interrupt your rest during this weekend or during this summer vacation, we recommend the following application that will answer you.

How can I enable automatic replies in my WhatsApp account?

You will have to turn to third parties because of the application The WhatsApp You are not allowed to set up automatic replies. However, you do not need to worry because WhatsAuto is one of the most used applications, it is reliable, easy to use and has more than 10 million downloads on Play StoreAlthough this solution is only available for Android devices.

Activating automatic replies is very simple, just follow these steps.

Download the app from « WhatsAuto » Available for free. Open the app In the menu go to the option Supported Applications s Choose the app where you want to configure messages, in this case The WhatsApp . Select tab “main menu”, Activate automatic replies and allow WhatsAuto to access notifications. Within the main menu, you can write a greeting or greeting message, the application itself provides automatic responses, but you can edit them based on your needs. However, you can avoid this section, the really important thing is to activate the response options. To do this, select Auto Reply Text Search and select the option you want too “custom response” also List answer .

Create your own answers

The answers work like a chat bot, That is, the application creates an online chat conversation through the text without the need for the user to respond.

personal answers:

These types of responses are informal and are recommended to be used to respond to family, friends, acquaintances, etc.

Select the symbol ‘personal responses’ Once inside this tool will be activated.

To create a message you must click “+” located at the bottom of the screen.

In the first box, type keywords (use commas to separate words), that used for Detect saved response, in this option it is possible to add various auto-replies using URLs, spreadsheets, notes, emojis, etc. Complement your post with labels, for example, if you select a label “Noun” the first message will include the name of the contact, that is, the name with which they are registered on your mobile device.

Activate the messaging option “It includes” which is below.

Go back to the home screen and select the tab “Contacts” In this section, you can choose who you want to send messages to and enable groups.

List answers:

It is recommended for use in small and medium-sized businesses, businesses or schools because with a list-based chatbot an automatic response can be sent within seconds.

Select the symbol List Answers

Click Create List

Click “write a message”, In this space write the question; for example; Hey! What items are you interested in?

Later you have to provide multiple options to make the conversation more dynamic. To do this, select the option “Add List” And write the paragraphs, keep in mind that the options should be short words. for example; Astronomy, health or technology.

If you want to get more information and reduce attention time, keep filtering the answers, for this add a file submenu In this section, it provides a more specific list of what a person can search for. The first step is to click on the File box “SUBMENU”, It raises a new question in space “write a message” And add options by selection + Add list. For example, if you select the option astronomy you can provide information about planets, asteroids, comets, galaxies, NASA, etc.

Go back to the main menu and find the icon Test your message. Here you can review how your chatbot will respond. Remember to write down the option number you selected.

Finally, it should be noted that you can use this tool not only in files The WhatsApp also whatsapp business But also on other social networks like cableAnd the Messenger, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedInFor example, but not limited.