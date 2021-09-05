How do Netflix and TikTok control the mind? Telegram founder’s answer

Telegram founder Pavel Durov spoke highly on his blog about recommendation algorithms for social networks. In particular, he complained about most people’s desire to “feed their minds not with facts that would help change the world, but through Netflix series or TikTok videos.”

In his opinion, the excess of such content further blurs the line between fantasy and reality. In particular, this pushes the subconscious of social media users to solve problems that do not exist.

He concluded, “We need to free our minds from the sticky mud of irrelevant content that algorithms give us every day to become creative and productive. If we want to regain our creative freedom, we must first take back control of our minds.”