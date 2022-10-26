How do MotoGP fans think?

after, after Global Fan Poll on Formula 1 Finally, a fresh, new quest for the longest-lived championship enthusiast in motorsport history has arrived: in MotoGP.

Always in cooperation with motorsport network And Nielsen, this is the first truly global survey of fans of the Queen of Two Wheels. Data presented at the San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix, at the Misano Adriatico circuit.

The audience acceptance was really excellent: in fact, more than 109,000 fans in 179 countries around the world responded to the survey, which is a really great global comment.

The data collected is an important strategic tool for all those who work in MotoGP, as well as for companies that invest or want to invest in them. sports care in this specialty.

In fact, knowing the audience’s opinions, how they see the sport, what they like, what they want, and how they behave is key to knowing how to improve and adapt a product to fans’ needs, times and this change. Knowing if the path you are following is the right one, possibly questioning yourself and using data in a constructive manner is essential in any company and any product. If it comes to sports and entertainment, then it becomes a must: the offer available to the public today is increasingly expanding and fans are looking for interaction and Engagement Stronger and more intense.

A live sports show alone is no longer enough; The audience seeks more, wants to go deeper, wants to participate more, is no longer just a spectator. So sports characteristics must understand what the behaviors and needs of their audience are, and respond and possibly adapt.

But first let’s go see who exactly was involved in the search for MotoGP.

Who responded to the MotoGP fan survey?

Having a large, representative and global sample is essential to be able to collect valid and useful data. In this research, both the number of participants and the time allotted to answer the numerous questions demonstrated fans’ willingness to make an effective contribution to the discipline: 109,676 responses from fans analyzed in 179 countries were taken into account. They took over 27,300 hours to answer all the questions.

The European public accounts for 65% of all respondents, and the top five countries in terms of the number of responses are Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States. Then 19% comes from Asia and 13% from the Americas. Quick comparison with its four-wheeled cousin: Research done Formula 1 fans It saw a sample of more than 167,000 responses, coming from 187 countries around the world.

Passionate and loyal guys: these are the MotoGP survey participants

A predominantly young audience responded, with an average age of 36 years and 4 months. The youngest and newest fans are Europe and Asia Pacific fans, with 45% and 47% of the participants being under 35. A number that could have been expected because these are the areas where MotoGP has always been stronger.

A detail to happily note is that there are more than 13,500 responses from one female fan baseWhich represents more than 13% of the total sample. Women are typically found in the younger age group: 56% of fans are between 16 and 34 years old and more than a third of them have been following the sport for less than five years.

A very loyal audience in general, especially in Europe and Asia Pacific, where over 65% of fans have followed MotoGP for over ten years, while over 80% of fans have followed it for six or more years.

How do fans see MotoGP?

When we talk about sports, the valuable aspect of individual sports disciplines is fundamental. It is property-specific, first and foremost, because you have to be sure that your fans look up to and see them as you did and work towards being that way.

If the strategy you are following and all the actions taken are aimed at being perceived as funny, and then the fan says you are boring, then there is clearly a problem. It is important for teams, in this case, to know that when they go in search of sponsors and partners, they must know how the sport they are involved in is perceived.

It is important for companies that invest in, or plan to invest in, sports property, because they need to know what values ​​can be set in order to create their marketing and communication activities and therefore all of them. Activate care Athlete.

What qualities characterize MotoGP?

The top-rated qualities that represent MotoGP for the masses are: exciting, competitive, fun, world class and unexpected.

If we take the search on Formula 1we immediately note some differences: Formula 1 It is also seen as exciting and fun but also technology Expensive. Two traits that can definitely make a difference in the type of companies investing in one specialty over the other. Technology, especially now with the explosion of Web3.0, is a core value of Formula 1 that constantly attracts many companies that want to associate themselves with this value.

Technology and development are also key in MotoGP, but fans obviously don’t see that right away like they do in Formula 1. Perhaps this is an aspect that Dorna and the teams should work on better in terms of perception and communication. .

But back to the qualities that fans define in MotoGP:

Exciting race – 94%

course of action – 91%

Close competition – 91%

Features the best drivers in the world – 90%

Fans also think MotoGP does well when it comes to:

Provide the best drivers – 85%

Top motorsport – 84%.

To be the most exciting motorsport series in the world – 79%.

However, 66% – a significant proportion of fans – believe the sport needs to do more to attract new fans.

These data are all very positive. Obviously, as organized, the MotoGP race is much easier to watch and understand than, say, Formula 1. And even shorter, in 40 minutes, if all goes well, the race is over. Therefore, the aspect to improve is not the procedure on the track, the drivers who race or the teams, or how the race is organized. The aspect that needs to be improved is Fan share.

How do they view MotoGP?

The research reveals that television remains the preferred medium for watching live races, while social media is the preferred source for watching non-live content. TV follows laptop and mobile, but the current and future preference still remains. 82% of the champions watched more than 15 races and 90% watched the entire race. 41% of fans frequently use MotoGP digital platforms and social media, Instagram is the most used social media during race weekend, followed only by Youtube.

MotoGP is a tribal sport, not a narrow sport.

An aspect that we often emphasize for the companies we deal with appears when we talk about investing In motorsports care. Compared to many other sports, especially team sports, motorsports are less narrow and more tribal.

What does it mean that motorsport is a tribal sport? This means that the audience is a fan of discipline in its entirety, not cheering too hard for one specific team, or for the driver, and above all not cheering against it. The fans obviously have preferences, especially if we’re thinking regionally, but they value more than one driver and more than one team and love the discipline in its entirety.

Obviously in Italy there are many Ferrari or Ducati fans, but there are many fans of other teams and other drivers and the fan who goes to watch the race appreciates the whole show and all the champions.

And that’s exactly what also emerges from research on MotoGP: About 63% of fans cheer and appreciate the different teams and riders, while 14% are neutral towards everyone who races. Only 17% of fans support one driver and less than 6% follow one team more than the others. What is even more surprising is that more than 15% of fans do not have a favorite team.

Drivers and Teams: Who are the Candidates?

Ducati, Yamaha and Aprilia are the top three teams rated by 48% of fans, with Yamaha being more popular than Ducati among younger and female fans.

Fabio Quartaro Definitely the element that influences this response, being also the network’s most-loved contestant, is on top Marc Marquez And the Francesco Bagnaia.

If we talk about races and circuits, the Dutch Grand Prix, in Assen, is the most followed race in the past five years, followed by Mugello, Misano, Barcelona and Valencia.

Interestingly, more than 60% of fans consider Italian GP in Mugello The primary and most important race on the calendar. Perhaps the circuit is stunning, the layout of the Tuscan countryside is unique, the food is amazing… In short, it is the must-do destination for the tournament.

And sponsors? How do fans perceive them and what do they think of them?

This is part of the research that, for us, we deal with sports marketing and Motorsports careIt is particularly interesting and important.

We have a lot of research that tells us that sports fans have a positive attitude towards brands that sponsor sports and that at the time of purchase they prefer that brand over a brand that doesn’t invest in sports.

This is a very important point when we say Because sports sponsorship is an effective marketing tool; The passion that a sponsor shares with a fan is unique and the emotional bond that unites them turns into a desire to buy and trust that other brands don’t have.

According to the Nielsen Trust in Advertising 2021 study, 81% of the respondents Yes all over the world Trusts to sponsor brands at sporting events. Sports sponsorship is the third communication channel that the public trusts the most, only after word of mouth, branded websites and before advertisements on TV, internet, social media, etc.

Another essential aspect that distinguishes sports from most traditional communication channels is the inclusion of the advertising message. Traditional ads boycott us, we pay to not see them; Sports are included in what we enjoy, which we choose to watch week after week, for years. Sports sponsorship never stops but it is part of what we love.

Therefore, care is effective because it not only provides big global vision But also because consumers understand it well. MotoGP fans appreciate the contribution made by the sponsoring brands and beyond. Fans value sponsors and prefer MotoGP sponsors’ products and services over non-sponsor brands.

51% of fans view sponsors’ products and services better

Fans strongly believe sponsorship improves sports

MotoGP fans have more appreciation for the companies and brands that sponsor the championship

MotoGP fans are likely to consider the products/services of the tournament sponsors.

49% of male fans are more likely to buy products from a MotoGP sponsor.

78% of all MotoGP fans believe sponsorship contributes positively to the tournament, a percentage that rises to more than 80% among fans over the age of 45.

Really interesting and useful data that you can find and read comprehensively in the comprehensive search Found in this link. In fact, there is also a lot of interesting data about esports and the relationship of fans to esports.

