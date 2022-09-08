How distinguished people perceive faces – a spectrum of science

A quick look at an image and the superior recognition tools are already capable of recognizing a stranger’s face – even from a different perspective and with a different facial expression. Why they could do this is largely unclear. The attempt at competency training has so far had little success. Now a team led by psychologist James Dunn from the University of New South Wales in Sydney (Australia) has examined the question more closely. As researchers in »psychologyDescription, differences are found above all in the preservation of the image and less so in its recognition.

First, Dan’s team selected 34 talents for facial recognition based on their results in relevant tests like this one Cambridge face memory test and the UNSW Face Test. For comparison, psychologists recruited 26 controls with average facial recognition skills. Both groups were asked to look at a series of selfies on a screen for five seconds each while their gazes were tracked using eye tracking. The subjects photographed were from a range of ages, genders, and ethnicities, and featured crops that appeared anywhere from 12 to 100 percent of the face, such as Explanatory video for the researcher It turns out.

After every twelve faces, these test subjects were presented again, but were mixed with twelve unfamiliar faces, and asked to identify the faces they had just seen before. On average, the super-recognizers were better at recognizing faces, even if only 12 percent of a face was visible. This contradicts the hypothesis Facial recognition relies on a particularly comprehensive detection of the entire facePsychologists have concluded that the face must be visible as a whole at least once.