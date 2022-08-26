How did the Australian rabbit plague start?

How did the Australian rabbit plague start?

The invasive rabbit population in Australia is likely descended from two dozen English wild rabbits that arrived near Melbourne on Christmas Day 1859. This is now indicated by genome analysis. According to the study, their ancestors gave the herd an advantage over the rabbits that arrived on the continent earlier.

See also  Meteor showers join comet Neowise for epic night sky show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.