The invasive rabbit population in Australia is likely descended from two dozen English wild rabbits that arrived near Melbourne on Christmas Day 1859. This is now indicated by genome analysis. According to the study, their ancestors gave the herd an advantage over the rabbits that arrived on the continent earlier.

Rabbits have now invaded most of the Australian continent and are wreaking havoc on the ecosystem there, threatening about 300 species of plants and animals and causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to agriculture each year.

According to historical records, he first met wild rabbits (Oryctolagus cuniculus) In Australia in 1788 probably with the first settlers in Sydney. Ships bringing rabbits docked along the coast for decades, but the population did not begin to expand significantly until the second half of the 19th century, at a rate of 100 kilometers per year across the country.

Records also indicate that the rabbit infestation was caused by a shipment of animals destined for Thomas Austin in Barron Park, now southwest of Melbourne. His brother had hunted animals near the family home in Baltonsboro, southwest England.

Australian rabbits come from Baltonsboro

Evolutionary geneticist Joel Alves of the University of Oxford and his colleagues wanted to see if the genetic data supported the record. To do this, they analyzed the genomes of 179 wild rabbits caught in Australia, New Zealand, France and the United Kingdom, as well as eight domestic rabbits of different breeds.

They found that most rabbits in Australia are genetically similar and have mixed ancestry of wild and domestic rabbits. Australian rabbits also shared rare alleles with rabbits from southwest England compared to rabbits from other parts of the UK. As a result, they appear to be from Baltonsboro. Looking at the mitochondrial DNA inherited through the maternal line, the researchers concluded that most mainland Australian rabbits are descended from about five females imported from Europe.