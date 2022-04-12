How can you talk to multiple people

Among the updates they made in 2022WhatsApp has made a new option available on many devices that allows time optimization within this app.

After listening to acoustics at a higher speed is enabled, This messaging app It allows people to do other things Within the App itself while listening to the audio.

That is, users will now be able to listen to what they have to say in those long audio messages while replying to other conversations with users within WhatsApp.

The function is already enabled for many iOS and Android phonesHowever, the update has not yet arrived for those using WhatsApp Web, another platform where this update could have good results.

(See also: Versions of WhatsApp that you should not download: they contain viruses)

In addition to this change, they will be making other changes to the platform which are expected to be seen soon.

changes in The WhatsApp in 2022

There are several updates made this year that change the functionality From this application used by millions of people in the world and very popular in Colombia.

A few months ago it became known How will the message preview changeBecause the photos will embarrass a lot of people who change their contact names for some reason.

Read also









Another change that has not yet been made is the variation of groups with which people share messages between two or more users, Although in this case they are called societies.