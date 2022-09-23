How and where to watch Finland and Romania from the Nations League on TV

Romania He occupies last place in Group 3 of Division B of The League of Nations After four games. before the match against Finlanddeterminant Eddie Jordanescu More than anything, he said, he wanted his players to prove that the summer’s results were a coincidence.

“For me, history and statistics play a role, but we know that when you go out on the field, nothing guarantees a positive outcome. From my point of view, in June the personal disappointment was great, but confidence and expectations remain. Being tall and I have arguments: first of all ‘I’m sure that in June we didn’t show our full potential, I can also say we had bad luck, both off the field – we had problems with a lot of players – and in matches. Edi Iordánescu: “I want the fans to see a different team, with more determination, more ambition and more pride. I want to strengthen a team that has a real chance of qualifying for the European Championship.









“You realize that many of the players who made the heart of the national team are being called up under 21 or younger teams. The fact that there are comments about certain players, they will always be there. It’s normal things. I can say that all these missing players have the doors open for the national team, For me the players who qualified for the national team are the best in Romania and my expectations are high, it is a problem that we have many players abroad and we play in the lower leagues. Some of them also have problems prevalent there and this does not give me peace of mind. And that is one of the biggest problems of the team, “he continued. Romanian coach:” About the group and the classification, in theory, we now have the chances of getting to the top. I want points, but I want us to have hope when we put the line. That’s what all the fans of the national team expect.

date and time

The match between Finland and Romania in the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 will be held at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Friday 23 September at 8:45 pm.

How and where do you watch on TV

The game can be seen through UEFA TV, The UEFA channel can be seen through its website or various applications.