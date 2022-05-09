Home tricks to clean the bottom of bottles | Home Remedies | cleaning | Home | hack | nda | nnni | the answers

Without any spots. Recycling is gaining more power over time and there is a greater responsibility on everyone’s shoulders to take care of the environment. One of the most common procedures in many homes is to reuse bottles, either to store water or juices or to turn them into decorative accessories; However, there are times when the bottom is not cleaned in the best way. It is here where Homemade tricks They are great saviors so this small space is always kept in the best conditions.

It is important to know that if the bottle you reuse or use daily to bring hot drinks to work or the water you consume during the day is not completely clean, you may be exposing yourself to germs and bacteria. Follow these recommendations to do it regularly and in record time.

How to clean the bottle inside

If using a sponge seems like a complicated task to clean the inside of the bottle, pay attention to it Homemade tricks Fast and efficient.

1. Rice and detergent

You will need some uncooked rice, a funnel, and liquid detergent.

Fill the bottle with a handful of rice or do it with a funnel to make it easier.

Then fill the rest of the bottle with warm water and a dash of liquid detergent.

Cap the bottle and shake vigorously.

The rice acts as an exfoliator for the inner walls, while soap and water cleans the interior, according to explain From “furniture”.

From “furniture”. Finally, rinse the inside of the bottle and clean it as many times as necessary, until the grains of rice or traces of the detergent powder are gone.

2. White vinegar

This will allow the bottle to be clean and germ-free.

Wash the bottle with soapy water, then fill it with hot water and two tablespoons of vinegar.

Leave it on overnight to kill most bacteria.

The next morning, rinse it well and let it dry.

3. Baking soda

Put two to three tablespoons of baking soda in the bottle and fill it with hot water.

Cover and shake well to mix the ingredients and leave for several hours.

Rinse it with hot water.

Why is it important to wash the reusable bottle?

Scientist Andrew Singer referred to HuffPost United Kingdom That in these bottles a mixture of “oral” and “environmental” bacteria is formed, such as viruses, which remain in the bottle if it is not cleaned regularly. In addition, there is also the possibility of an accumulation of Escherichia coli bacteria. Often this is due to poor personal hygiene, such as not washing your hands after going to the bathroom and even bringing the bottle into this home environment.

For this reason, it is essential to clean the bottle daily, just as you would clean it with cutlery, crockery or cups.

How to sharpen kitchen knives without tools

1. Sharpen with another knife

It is one of the best known methods. You just have to Move the blade of the knife on top of the otherRepeat the process several times on both sides. It is very easy and will only take a few seconds.

2. Also with a cup

east hack It also brings good results. Turn the cup upside downThen move the knife along the edge repeatedly. But remember that the angle of the knife blade relative to the base of the cup should be between 20-30 degrees. You can watch the video below to better understand the trick.

