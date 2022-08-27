Home remedy for knee and joint pain

Knee pain is a condition that affects people of all ages. It can be the result of an injury, such as a torn ligament or cartilage, but it can also be the result of medical conditions, such as arthritis, gout, or possible infections.

The Mayo Clinic Research Institute says that when these discomforts are mild, they usually respond well to self-care measures. For example, physical therapy and knee braces help relieve pain. However, there are cases that require surgical intervention.

The reasons behind this discomfort are varied. For example, being overweight can put a person at greater risk. Likewise, overuse of the knee leads to problems that cause pain, and if you have a history of arthritis, the same can happen, according to the MedlinePlus Medical Library..

Specialists explain that the location and severity of knee pain varies depending on the cause of the problem, but the most common symptoms are: swelling, stiffness, redness and warmth to the touch, weakness or instability, clicking or grinding with sounds, and an inability to straighten the knee completely.

Osteoarthritis can be one of the causes of knee pain. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Photo: Getty Images.

To help relieve this discomfort, you can turn to home remedies. One is to use some seeds like pumpkin, flaxseed, and sesame, according to information from the Delirious Kitchen portal. Pumpkin seeds, like flax seeds, are a good source of omega-3 acids, which exert an anti-inflammatory effect against stress or disease processes, for example, in the joints.

For its part, sesame seeds can also reduce signs of inflammation when the pain is due to arthritis. A publication for the Body Mind portal, by physiotherapist Claudina Navarro, cites a study by scientists from the University of Tabriz (Iran) and published in the journal Iranian medicine law, It concluded that sesame supplementation in arthritis patients reduces levels of inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein and interleukins.

The patients ate 40 grams of sesame seeds daily for two months. After this time, his perception of pain is reduced by 60%,” says the previous source.

To prepare this home remedy, it takes three tablespoons of raisins, 40 grams of pumpkin seeds, two tablespoons of regular gelatin, four tablespoons of sesame seeds, 200 grams of honey, and eight tablespoons of flax seeds.

All ingredients are mixed until a homogeneous mixture is obtained, the mixture is cooled and a spoonful of it is drunk before breakfast and another before dinner, every day, says Cocina Delirante. It is recommended to consume this product for 15 days in a row.

This remedy will help not only to relieve the discomfort that occurs in the knee, but also other joints that can be affected by various factors.

How to prevent knee pain?

Although it is not always possible to prevent knee pain, there are recommendations to help avoid injuries and joint deterioration:

Maintains an appropriate weight. A healthy weight is one of the best things people can do for their knees. Each extra pound puts extra stress on your joints and increases your risk of osteoporosis.

The exercise should be done with caution so as not to have negative effects on the knees. – Photo: Getty Images

Take the necessary precautions to exercise. In order to prepare your muscles for the demands of the sport, it is important to take time to conditioning.

Good techniques. When exercising, it is important to make sure you use the best techniques and correct movement patterns. Experts say classes with a specialist can help.

Gain strength and maintain flexibility. Muscle weakness is the main cause of knee injuries. Key to strengthening your front and rear thigh muscles, which are the muscles in your front and back thighs that help support your knees.

Likewise, training to improve balance and stability helps the muscles around the knees work together more effectively. And since tight muscles can also lead to injury, it’s important to stretch them well.

Exercise smartly. If you have osteoarthritis, chronic knee pain, or repetitive injuries, you may need to change the way you exercise. Ideally, do low-impact activities such as swimming. Sometimes limiting high-impact activities is enough to relieve pain.