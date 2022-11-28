Holidays December 2022: Check holidays and days off for public and private sector | Holiday 8 and 9 December | Christmas holiday | New Year’s holiday | lr data

December is coming and New Year’s Eve parties are coming. End of year. For this reason, Peruvians seek knowledge holidays and holidays in December. Having this information is important to be able to plan days off, shopping, and other activities for the holidays. birthday s New YearAs well as other extracurricular activities.

Thousands of Peruvians are waiting for Christmas, which is one of the most commemorative dates in December. Image: Pexels

December holidays 2022: what are the days off and days off?

Thursday, December 8: Immaculate Conception Day

Friday, December 9: Battle of Ayacucho

Sunday 25 December: birthday

Monday 26 December: Public sector holiday.

Friday, December 30: Public sector holiday.

Holidays December 2022

Public sector holidays in December 2022 correspond to the days December 26thto give a long holiday under birthdays, and December 30thwhich seeks to give more space for rest in the framework of the end-of-year celebrations.

Holidays 2022: December calendar

The New Year celebration is getting closer and closer. Photo: Glamor

Are the days 8 and 9 December?

The Peruvian country has declared December 8 and 9, 2022, holidays . December 8 marks the Day of the Immaculate Conception, while December 9 marks the anniversary of the Battle of Ayacucho. This last holiday was only announced this year 2022.

Why will December 9th be a holiday?

In December 2021, the government passed Law No. 31381, which declared a national holiday on December 9th In memory of Battle of Ayacuchoan initiative promoted by the Congress of the Republic.

“Declare December 9, a national holiday in all public bodies and institutions of the country, in commemoration of the Battle of Ayacucho, which strengthened the independence of America,” it indicated the rule published by the Official Gazette. Peruvian man.