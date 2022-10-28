Holidays 2022 October | October 31 and November 1 holiday: who should work and how much should they get paid? | day off | news | Economie

east Monday 31 October will be holidayto me Supreme Decree 033-2022-PCM. Along the same lines, All Saints Day is celebrated on Tuesday, November 1 And, as provided by Legislative Decree 713he is National Day.

Along these lines, though many Peruvians benefit from offers And when planning to travel for an extended vacation, it is important to keep in mind that both dates have different public and private considerations. Below we tell you what you should take into account if you have to work on one of these days and how much pay is right for you.

Who rests on October 31, a day off?

First of all, the Vacation days They are created based on the situation and usually have the goal of being a bridge with a holiday in order to create a long weekend. It should be noted that, It is only applied in a way that is mandatory for the public sector . In the private sector will depend on Prior agreement between the worker and the employer. In addition, unworked hours must be compensated, and if a person decides to work on this date, no additional payments will be due.

“On holidays, if the worker does not provide services, the employer must pay the corresponding consideration, and the worker must take back the remaining hours of work, or, in agreement with the employer, draw up a compensation formula,” said Alvaro Galvez, director of the Legal Center of the Chamber of Commerce of Lima ( CCL).

That way, if you settle on Monday, October 31st and you’re private or public, you have to bring back the time you didn’t work. If you work on this date, you will not be entitled to any additional payment.

“If they decide to accept and arrange not to work on that day, they must also decide how to recover the remaining hours of work; for example, to do overtime on the following days or under some other refund formula.”

How much will I get if I work this holiday, November 1?

Unlike holidays, the rest period Vacations are mandatory for both the public and private sectors. . Likewise, hours that have not been worked must not be returned, and if they are worked on this date, the employee must receive an additional bonus or an alternative time off.

In this way, if you work this Tuesday, November 1, and you belong to the public or private sector, you will receive the corresponding pay for the work done on that day, for the holiday and an additional amount equal to 100% of the day. The fee (additional cost). , Which is equivalent to a triple boost. This is as long as an alternate rest day has not been agreed with the employer.

How do I calculate how much I will get if I work on Tuesday 1 November?

We explain how to calculate your payment if you work on a national holiday such as Tuesday, November 1. The Chamber of Commerce of Lima (CCL) reported this with an example.

In this case, if the worker earns S/3,000 per month, his daily wage will be S/100 (3,000/30). In this way, if you are working on November 1, without alternate rest, your payment should take into account the sum of the above three sums:

For the holiday already counted into your monthly wage, it is equivalent to S/100

For work performed on that day, the corresponding amount is S / 100

For an additional charge of 100% of the daily wage is S / 100

Finally, the worker will receive a total of 3,200 Sudanese pounds per month. This is after adding the corresponding S/200 to work those days.

How are salaries calculated on holidays?

Similarly, Alvaro Galvez, Director of the Legal Center of the Chamber of Commerce of Lima (CCL), pointed out the aspects that workers should take into account, according to the following cases, how much money they are entitled to if they work in the period following the holidays.

Paid Vacations: National holidays, such as November 1, apply to workers in the public and private sectors. Remember that these vacations are paid without the obligation to provide services to the employer.

If you work on vacation days without alternate rest: private sector workers who agree with their employers to work on these dates, without subsequent alternate rest, must receive three-paying daily wages for the said vacation: one for the holiday and the other at a 100% surcharge. I worked on a holiday.

If you work on vacation with alternate rest: Remember that workers who agree to work on said leave with alternate rest will be paid their regular wages.

If you work remotely: As well as in face-to-face situations, workers who work remotely also have a vacation. Therefore, they are entitled to receive their wages without working. If an agreement is reached with your employer that you will work for the said leave without alternate rest, you are also entitled to three times the daily wage.

If you are on sick leave while on vacation: Workers who are on medical leave during vacations, which coincide with the first 20 days of rest in 2022, must receive vacation pay without having worked. Meanwhile, if the remainder is after the twenty-first, the leave is paid by the employer, not as a bonus, but as a subsidy.

If you are on vacation during holidays: Workers who take annual leave during the national holiday are not entitled to overtime pay. This is because leave should already be included in your vacation pay.

Differences between holidays and holidays

These are the main differences, according to the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion:

Characteristic holidays Vacation days rule of origin Decree-Law No. 7131 different standards Repetition Repeat every year, on the same date They do not necessarily recur because they arise on the basis of circumstantial circumstances Compulsory rest It applies to all workers without exception Mandatory for the public sector. In the private sector, it depends on the agreement between the employer and the workers. healing hours do not apply The worker recovers the hours lost from work Miscellaneous Payment or Additional Fee Work performed on vacation days without alternate paid rest will result in two additional daily wages being paid to vacation pay: for exceptional work performed and for a 100% extra cost concept. do not apply Coincidence in the weekly rest If the holiday coincides with the obligatory weekly rest, it is counted as a rest day and one daily payment is made. When the mandatory weekly rest day coincides with the compensable non-working day; The worker has the right to benefit from his rest without having to return the hours he did not work