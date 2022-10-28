Holidays 2022 October | October 31 and November 1 holiday: who should work and how much should they get paid? | day off | news | Economie

Holidays 2022 October | October 31 and November 1 holiday: who should work and how much should they get paid? | day off | news | Economie

east Monday 31 October will be holidayto me Supreme Decree 033-2022-PCM. Along the same lines, All Saints Day is celebrated on Tuesday, November 1 And, as provided by Legislative Decree 713he is National Day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.