Hockey – The tank was empty: Women hockey miss the World Cup with bronze – Sports

TERRASA (dpa) – The air is finally gone: Just 19 hours after a grueling World Cup semi-final against Argentina, the German women’s hockey team had to play again at the Olympic Stadium in Terrassa for their third-place match against Australia.

The European Championship runners-up dominated the first two quarters, but became increasingly tired in the second half, so that the Hockeyros turned the game in the final section and won 2-1. “We left everything that was still in the tank,” national team coach Valentin Altenberg said. “The fact that we are swaying in the back and can no longer impose our game was only due to a lack of strength.”

Opportunities remain unused

His team advanced after a strong individual action from Lina Michel (min. 14), but then failed to extend it despite the chances. Nike Lorenz (23/47) failed in penalty kicks and Pia Martins (40) was unable to pass the ball past the goalkeeper, free in front of the goal. “That was really good in terms of chances,” Altenberg said. “We could have made it 2-0 much earlier, and we needed it.” Captain Sonya Zimmerman added, “There were many factors. At the end of the day, we may not have been mentally focused anymore, we could have cleared it up beforehand.”

In the final quarter, Australia pressed for an equaliser, which goalkeeper Natalie Kopalski was initially able to parry with a powerful save. 11 minutes before the final whistle, Stephanie Kershaw scored 1-1 before scoring the winning goal 2-1 four minutes before the end (56 minutes). “We are still proud of ourselves and were able to show last night in particular what we are capable of and what we belong to here,” said goal scorer Michel.

Overall performance of the tournament is strong

Germany reached their fourth World Cup final for the first time in twelve years, but failed to reward themselves with their first medal since Utrecht 1998 for their strong performance in the tournament. In the semi-finals on Saturday night, fourth in the world rankings snatched a 2-2 lead from Olympic silver medalist Argentina thanks to goals by Hanna Granitsky and Charlotte Stappenhurst, but then lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

