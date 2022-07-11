Hockey player Patricia Strunk goes to the United States on a scholarship

hockey



NeoSyrin



Noyes Patricia Strink from Neuss won the German Championship for the second time in a row with Düsseldorfer HC. From August you will be combining sports with study abroad.







Patricia Strunk of Neuss is attracted to the United States. The 19-year-old Dusseldorfer HC hockey player will fly to Ohio in August to play at Kent State University. But she is leaving Dubai Sports City feeling good by winning the tournament for the second time in a row in her second year with the women’s team alongside three Noahs Annika Sprink, Louisa Steindur and Lily Oten.

Patricia Strunk from Neuss goes to the United States to combine hockey with studies.

Photo: streak



“Applying for a sports scholarship was actually a spontaneous idea. I just took an online test to see if the scholarship would be realistic,” says Patricia Strink, who then contacted the universities with the help of an agency. When choosing a university, it was of paramount importance to Strink that computer science also be offered in Ohio. “It was quite convenient for me to continue my studies there. But the conversations with the coaches also gave me a good feeling,” explains the 19-year-old. However, the midfielder will not have much time to settle down. Just two days after the planned arrival, preparation begins with a medical test and is underway. She will have to get used to the tight schedule in the future and is scheduled to train six days a week at Kent State University along with the games. But that’s not a problem for ambitious Patricia Strunk. “I’ll let everything come to me first,” she says.

In the United States, the German heroine has to adapt to a different game than she is used to in Germany. “In America, hockey doesn’t start until high school, so there’s less focus on technology than in Germany, but it’s more physical,” Strenk explains. Moreover, the university has big goals. “We play in first division, first division, and we want to qualify for the national championships in the pre-season,” she says. A lot will change for Patricia Strink, and not just in terms of sports. In order to get used to the new country as quickly as possible, she decided not to live on campus, but in a communal apartment off campus, where she lives with several other guys. Her anticipation was great after she had good experiences in the introductory talks. “Everyone was very nice and helpful and the trainers are also available to me on site as contacts,” says Patricia Strink.





