Just days after Italian-American activists kidnapped Gov. Cathy Hochhol for ignoring Little Italy with a $20 million grant to nearby Chinatown, the governor announced Wednesday that the state will allocate $1 million to complete construction of the new building. Italian American Museum There, learn about The Post.

Hochul revealed the funding during a private breakfast with thirty Italian-American civic leaders in his Manhattan office over an array of baked Italian dishes including sphinxes and cream-filled cakes from Gino’s Pastry Shop in the Bronx to celebrate Saint Joseph’s Day Saturday on Joseph’s Day.

“It was a surprise. Governor Hochul wanted to do something for the Italian-American community. It is certainly appreciated,” said Josef Skelsa, president of the Italian American Museum, who was present at breakfast.

The $1 million grant helped defuse tensions between Hochul and some Italian-American activists, who have close ties to former Governor Andrew Cuomo, an Italian-American who resigned last August after a series of accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The announcement comes after some Italian-American activists in Chinatown were shocked that Not Little Italy received a $20 million grant. Stefano Yang

They criticized some of Hochul’s recent decisions, including approving a $20 million grant to Chinatown that excluded neighboring Little Italy, conflating Indigenous Day with Columbus Day and not consulting before the start of the former Italian-American link with the governor’s office.

But Skelsa said he now sympathizes with Hoechul.

Hochul’s office said Little Italy merchants may also request some of the Chinatown grant money.

“I am very happy with the funding of the museum. We are making progress,” said Victor Papa, President of the Historic Chinatown Improvement Association – Little Italy.

Hochul’s office has confirmed that Little Italy companies can apply for the Chinatown Companies Grant. Stefano Yang

Skelsa said the loan would help finish the new building at 151 Mulberry Street without going into debt.

The old two-storey building that housed the museum on the same site has been demolished.

Skelsa said the Italian-American Museum will occupy parts of the four floors and 7,000 square feet of the new, six-story, $40 million building that will include 20 housing units. He said the private development would help fund the new museum.

The president of the Italian-American Museum, Joseph Skillsa, said the surprise announcement was appreciated. Brigitte Stelzer

Skelsa noted that elected city officials did not contribute to the rebuilding of the museum.

Hochul, who told guests that his five brothers are married to Italian Americans and intend to visit Italy as part of a government business mission, vowed to maintain a “sustainable commitment” with Italian American leaders. He noted that the Italian-American community is the largest ethnic group in New York State.

“Whether in government, business, public safety or the arts, Italian Americans have been instrumental in building and strengthening the state of New York. I am proud to honor the legacy and legacy of New York’s Italian-American community, the largest in the United States, by announcing $1 million in government funding To help complete the construction of the Italian American Museum in Little Italy.” Hochul said in a statement to the newspaper

“As we rebuild our economy, my administration is fully committed to supporting New York’s diverse communities and embracing our rich cultural heritage.”