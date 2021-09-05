Highlights of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: Day 6 | Sports

Eva Andrea Hajemassi of Hungary after defeating Choi Yi Yu in Hong Kong, Wheelchair Fencing – Women’s Fencing Team Bronze Medal Match, Makuhari Missy Hole B, Chiba

Riley Butt of Australia falls on court in front of Yukinobu Aike in Japan, Wheelchair Rugby – Mixed – Bronze Medal – Australia vs Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Casio Reyes of Brazil in a match against Rio Kawamura of Japan and Akihito Tanaka of Japan Football 5 – First Side Group A Men’s Preliminary Round Japan vs Brazil Omi Urban Sports Park Tokyo

Athletes with their guides, Athletics – Men’s 1500m – T11 Round 1 – Round Two, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Chinese team Thao Zeng prepares for the men’s 50m backstroke – S5 Championships, Tokyo Aquatics Center

Jennifer Oakes of Canada in action, seated volleyball – Women’s Preliminary Round Group A – Italy vs Canada, Makuhari Messi Hall A, Chiba

Australian Dylan Alcott returns the ball during his match with Australia’s Heath Davidson against Mitsuru Moroichi and Koji Sugino of Japan, Wheelchair Tennis – Quadruple Doubles Semi-Final, Ariake Tennis Court, Tokyo

Uranium Sawada of Japan in action, Women’s Long Jump – T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Sweden’s Philip Johnson reacts after winning gold and setting a new Paralympic record, shooting – R4 – 10m Mixed Air Rifle SH2 Final, Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo

Norway’s Salom Aygiz Kachavale celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record, Athletics – Men’s 100m – T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Oliver Horauf of Germany reacts after the match, goal ball – Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B – China v Germany, Makuhari Messi Hall C, Chiba

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez of Cuba in action, Javelin Throw for Men – F46 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Gang Sun of China’s reaction after beating Piers Gilliver of Great Britain, Wheelchair Shield – Men’s Chip Team Gold Medal Match, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba

Gold medalist Baubergon Umonov of Team Uzbekistan and bronze medalist Niko Kabil of Team Germany respond after the men’s shot – F41, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo