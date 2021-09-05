Highlights of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: Day 6 | Sports

Highlights of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: Day 6 | Sports

Eva Andrea Hajemassi of Hungary after defeating Choi Yi Yu in Hong Kong, Wheelchair Fencing – Women’s Fencing Team Bronze Medal Match, Makuhari Missy Hole B, Chiba

Riley Butt of Australia falls on court in front of Yukinobu Aike in Japan, Wheelchair Rugby – Mixed – Bronze Medal – Australia vs Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Casio Reyes of Brazil in a match against Rio Kawamura of Japan and Akihito Tanaka of Japan Football 5 – First Side Group A Men’s Preliminary Round Japan vs Brazil Omi Urban Sports Park Tokyo

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Athletes with their guides, Athletics – Men’s 1500m – T11 Round 1 – Round Two, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Chinese team Thao Zeng prepares for the men’s 50m backstroke – S5 Championships, Tokyo Aquatics Center

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Jennifer Oakes of Canada in action, seated volleyball – Women’s Preliminary Round Group A – Italy vs Canada, Makuhari Messi Hall A, Chiba

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Australian Dylan Alcott returns the ball during his match with Australia’s Heath Davidson against Mitsuru Moroichi and Koji Sugino of Japan, Wheelchair Tennis – Quadruple Doubles Semi-Final, Ariake Tennis Court, Tokyo

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Uranium Sawada of Japan in action, Women’s Long Jump – T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Sweden’s Philip Johnson reacts after winning gold and setting a new Paralympic record, shooting – R4 – 10m Mixed Air Rifle SH2 Final, Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Norway’s Salom Aygiz Kachavale celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record, Athletics – Men’s 100m – T12 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Oliver Horauf of Germany reacts after the match, goal ball – Men’s Preliminary Round – Group B – China v Germany, Makuhari Messi Hall C, Chiba

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez of Cuba in action, Javelin Throw for Men – F46 Final, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Gang Sun of China’s reaction after beating Piers Gilliver of Great Britain, Wheelchair Shield – Men’s Chip Team Gold Medal Match, Makuhari Messe Hall B, Chiba

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Clear / 08/30/2021

Gold medalist Baubergon Umonov of Team Uzbekistan and bronze medalist Niko Kabil of Team Germany respond after the men’s shot – F41, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

READ  James Franklin on Justin Fields: "Not just Justin, she's all the bits around him too."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *