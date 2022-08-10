Highlights of the second division is broadcast all over the world. the details

Help’s Ray Siri B – The highlights of the second division championship will be broadcast all over the world thanks toAgreement between Helpby Media and Ray With the help of Rai Italia. Here is the joint statement issued by the two parties concerned:

“An agreement between Helbiz Media and Rai to bring the highlights of the Italian Serie BKT Championship to all over the world

• Helbiz Media, Lega Serie B and RAI-RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA SPA sign agreement to broadcast highlights of Serie BKT Championship for the 2022/23 season worldwide except for Italy

• Rai Italia will broadcast all the highlights of Serie B around the world.

Milan, August 10 – Hellby’s Media, the exclusive distributor of the media rights of the BKT chain worldwide, announces a new agreement with RAI-RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA SPA, thanks to which RAI Italia International will broadcast highlights of the Serie BKT Championship for the 2022/202 season every week.3, presents a large number of citizens abroad with a tournament spectacle that promises to be spectacular.

The highlights of the B Championship will be broadcast on the “Casa Italia” program every Tuesday starting September 20th.

Helbiz Media is implementing the development plan to distribute the media rights of the BKT chain to the world with the aim of increasing both the league’s revenue and the international visibility of the Cadet Championship; The tournament Thanks to the participation of prestigious clubs and important arenas (eg Bari, Palermo, Genoa, Cagliari, Parma and many others) this season will not be exciting and competitive.

The agreement with RAI represents another step in the path of significant international growth for the Serie BKT tournament, following the success of last season in which the second division was broadcast in more than 30 countries including the United States, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. Balkans, Greece, Spain, Latin America, Indonesia, Romania and Israel.

Matteo Mami, CEO of Helpby Media, says:

“I am particularly satisfied with the agreement reached with RAI to broadcast the highlights of the B Championship on the international channel RAI Italy: this is good news for all the national fans who abroad will be able to follow the spectacle of the great tournament. Enjoy the most beautiful moments with the greatest goals while ensuring quality and professionalism in RAI’s journalistic processing”.

Statement from Fabrizio Ferragni, Director of Ray’s Foreign Show:

“Thanks to the agreement with Helbiz, Italian football has returned to Rai Italia. Our compatriots abroad, whom our channel reaches all over the world, with an audience of about 25 million homes / families, will be able to receive the most exciting moments of the second division championship, which It is presented and commented every Tuesday, starting from September 20, by Piercarlo Presutti and his guests, within Casa Italia, the renewed afternoon format created by Rai Italia for Italians and with them around the world.”

Helpby’s and Helpby’s Media

Helbiz is a global leader in precision mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates scooters, mopeds, and scooters all on one convenient, easy-to-use platform with more than 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz uses a dedicated, proprietary platform for fleet management, artificial intelligence, and environmental mapping to improve operations and business sustainability. With 2.7 million registered users, Helbiz is expanding its products and services for urban living to include live broadcasting, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible through its mobile app.

Helbiz Media, wholly owned by Helbiz Corporation, was born with the dual mission of developing, managing and delivering entertainment audiovisual content to consumers, while at the same time serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz Group, making the most of all the promotional resources that Helbiz has to offer at the disposal of advertising investors. . As part of this promotion, Helbiz Media announces that it has secured the OTT rights to the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next three seasons, 2021-2024. The content service, Helbiz Live, will be available digitally with the launch of an innovative offering that connects the world of football and entertainment with micro-mobility thanks to a subscription + cashback for mobility.”