Highlights of social and economic progress in Nicaragua under the Sandinista government

Speaking to En Vivo magazine on local TV Channel 4, Acosta explained that in 2006, before the Sandinista government came to power for the second time, production and exports were very low.

In this sense, he referred to the foreign direct investment of only $243 million, while the public investment plan amounted to between 60 and 64 percent of the allocated budget, raising the poverty rate to 48.3 percent of the population.

The minister said that since 2007 until now, the executive branch headed by President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo has focused on fighting poverty.

“Public investment has been increased from 47 to 57 per cent of the budget allocated to social spending, which means depriving education and health, strengthening social programs, as well as revitalizing the countryside with productivity bonuses, food bonuses, which helped to increase exports, trade and domestic consumption,” he emphasized.

The Nicaraguan official highlighted the management of the FSLN government and explained that this is the government that has invested the most in productive infrastructure in the national territory.

He commented that the country now has more than five thousand kilometers of highways in excellent condition that connect all the municipalities and help mobilize production and exports.

Noting the expansion of electricity coverage nationwide, he mentioned a jump from 54 to 99.2 percent today.

He also referred to investment in water and sanitation in several municipalities, in addition to revitalizing schools and institutes. As well as building the largest hospital network in Central America.

The President of Finance and Public Credit of Nicaragua made these statements when there were only a few days left to celebrate the forty-third anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista Revolution (1979).

