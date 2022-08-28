Herzog travels to Switzerland on the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress

Jerusalem, August 28 Israeli President Isaac Herzog will head to Switzerland tomorrow, where he will participate in the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, in addition to holding a bilateral meeting with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis.

The president’s official visit, with First Lady Michel Herzog, will take place on August 29-30, when he will also meet with representatives of the Swiss Jewish community and attend the signing of an “innovative agreement between institutional scholars from Israel and Switzerland,” the president’s office said in a statement today.

Herzog will be responsible for delivering the opening address tomorrow at the ceremony marking the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, where 1,400 Jewish leaders, businessmen and philanthropists from around the world are expected to attend the Worldwide event. Zionism (OSI).

Faced with the possibility of calling for pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Switzerland allocated nearly 6 million euros to enhance security for the event, closing the Rhine to river traffic, as well as the city’s airspace for the duration of the conference, in addition to deploying thousands of police officers and soldiers.

“The heart of this visit is a historic landmark: the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, which was a formative event for the Jewish people and for humanity in general. Zionism is a perfect blend of the deepest roots of Judaism with unprecedented innovation and entrepreneurship,” Herzog said in a statement.

The Israeli president also highlighted the global importance of Switzerland, “the headquarters of international organizations and the European diplomatic arena,” and indicated that he would discuss with Cassis “important diplomatic, security and economic issues with him, including strengthening our partnership in the areas of scientific and technological research and development.”

As part of the visit, Michel Herzog and First Lady of Switzerland, Paula Rodoni Cassis, will visit the Einstein House, the former home of Albert Einstein in Bern, which now serves as the Museum of the Jewish World.

The First Zionist Congress was held by Theodor Herzl on August 29, 1897 in Basel, where the foundations were laid for the creation of a Jewish state and the World Zionist Organization was born, which is still in force. EFE

sga / amg