Hertha BSC: Eduard Leuven moves to the United States – German Bundesliga

Dare to jump across the Atlantic!

After nearly three years Herta Edward Lofven, 25, leaves the capital club. Destination: the United States. According to BILD’s information, the midfielder is on the cusp of a move to St. Louis City MLS club. The portal “transfermarkt.us” reported this for the first time.

According to reports, Löwen is signing a long-term contract. Herta should collect fees in the 1 million single-digit range. The former emerging international player switched to Hertha in the summer of 2019, but hasn’t been able to establish himself in Berlin.

The last time he was on black Bochum Awarded (26 league games, 2 goals and 4 assists). Before that he played on loan at Augsburg. He played a total of 13 competitive matches for Hertha.

In the United States, he meets old Bundesliga acquaintances such as former Bundesliga goalkeeper Roman Burke (31) or Bielfeld Joachim Nilsson (28) at the newly founded club. Club manager Lutz Pfännenstel (49) wants to start playing next season.

A real fresh start for lions!