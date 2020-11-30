Hermes measures a delivery driver after seeing him “steal the packages” on CCTV neighbors

A delivery driver has been fired and accused of theft after a video emerged showing him taking a photo of a parcel outside a home before returning the item to his truck.

The strange incident was spotted on CCTV by the recipient’s neighbor last Friday after they were unable to locate their £ 50 Sports Direct order.

In the clip, the Courier, who was said to be employed by Hermes, can be seen heading home in Four Marks, Hampshire.

He searches around his truck to find delivery, before climbing to the neighbors’ front door with the thing in hand.

He can then be seen placing the package outside, before using the flash to take a photo.

However, he then picks up the package and drives back to his car. As the video ends, he throws the item back into his truck and prepares to close the door.

The recipient’s neighbor, who does not want to be identified, said she re-viewed the footage after her friend received a delivery note, but was unable to find her item.

Then she took to Facebook to share the clip, saying, “When your neighbor’s package is delivered by Hermes UK” with an eye-catching emoji.

Speaking on Friday, November 27, the neighbor revealed that she believes the Courier has since been abandoned.

She said, “I cannot predict what happened.

All I can say is that she is back in the truck and my neighbor has received a delivery note.

The driver appears to have been fired.

Unfortunately, reading on the internet feels like the tip of the iceberg in terms of ‘delivering’ packages and not being around when people go to get them.

“In the year that we’ve all been through, it will only get worse for the families.

“We used to have a great Hermes driver before this.

Unfortunately, he has been transferred to another round.

“Hermes seriously needs to consider its internal procedures for recruitment and proof of handover.”

A Hermes spokeswoman said: “We removed this bag last week, when the customer first contacted us, because this is unacceptable behavior and falls short of our high standards.

“We have contacted the customer to apologize for the inconvenience and will also offer goodwill.”

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “We are aware of this incident and have called the informant to explain that at the moment there is a dispute over the extradition.

“If a crime is reported in a timely manner, then of course an investigation will take place.”

