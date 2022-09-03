Here’s what the two Netflix series have in common

Filming for The Witcher 3 continues and now, the series starring Henry Cavill is ready to “join forces” with another great hit on Netflix, the… hypnotic. In fact, in the past few days, it appears that the show from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books will use one of the groups seen in the live action of Neil Gaiman’s comics.

According to Redanian Intelligence, The Witcher 3 is currently being filmed in Guildford Cathedrala script masquerading as CGI is Featured in The Sandman As part of the Lucien Library. Here, the series with Geralt Di Rivia in particular will show some scenes Episodes 7 and 8 directed by Paula Ogun. We don’t know which characters will be involved nor, let alone what particular moment in the books will be filmed, but everything indicates that it will be a very important part of the show.

As work continues on this highly anticipated third season, one of The Witcher’s heroes has left the show due to scheduling conflicts. We are talking about eatoriginally played by actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen who is now replaced by Basil Eidenbenz.

to me More accustomed to the world of The WitcherThis wouldn’t be a huge change as this character has a horribly disfigured face due to a fight with Yennefer. In fact, the witch was forced to harm him in an attempt to save the life of the dandelion.