Here’s how to watch a lunar eclipse frost tonight

As we near the end of 2020, the night sky continues to appear. During Halloween, stargazers are treated to a rare moon that was Also the smallest moon in the year. Earlier this month, the planets lined up so nearly every planet in the solar system appeared. Near Christmas, A rare association between Jupiter and Saturn It will form a “double planet” in the sky, and now tonight, November 29, a lunar eclipse will delight those looking in the late hours.

to me protection (Through Hey ho!The full moon that occurs overnight between November 29 and November 30 – the frost moon – is also a faint eclipse, which may be so faint that according to EarthSky, some people may look at it directly and not realize it is happening.

A falcon moon – also called an oak moon or beaver moon – is a full moon that occurs before the winter solstice. It also happens to be a lunar eclipse, but if you want to see it, you’ll need to stay up late depending on where you are. A semi-lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves into Earth’s outer shadow, or semi-shadow, something that simply makes the moon appear darker than usual. The eclipse that occurs from Sunday to Monday is the last eclipse of the year and can be seen in North and South America, Australia and parts of Asia.

In the Eastern Time Zone, the peak eclipse will occur at 4:43 AM on November 30th. In the central time zone, it will be 3:43 AM. In the Mountain Time Zone, this time is 2:43 a.m., in the Pacific Ocean is 1:43 a.m., and in the Alaska Time Zone, it’s 12:43 a.m. For those in the Hawaii Time Zone, it’s 11:43 p.m. on November 29. At this time, about 83 percent of the moon will be in the partial shade of the Earth, although as noted earlier, there will be a very slight difference and it is possible that it may be difficult to detect with the naked eye, although this should be visible to some degree. Through Telescope> It is also worth noting that the Moon will be at its most extreme during this event as well, and will reach the appropriate “Full Moon” state at 4:30 AM ET.

