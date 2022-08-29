“Here you can see the roosters”: Celes will ask Bolsonaro to attend the commission investigating the burning of the metro | National

“When people say something, let’s call them, and here you can see the roosters,” Representative Andres Seles (RN) said after President Bolsonaro accused Gabriel Borek of being linked to the Santiago metro burning in 2019. He is part of the House committee investigating these events, so he will seek the help of the Brazilian president to explain his controversial statements.

Representative Andres Seles (RN) confirmed that he will invite the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to speak at Commission of Inquiry into the Santiago metro fires in 2019.

This is after Gabriel Borek linked these events. Lula supported the Chilean president who set the subway ablazeBolsonaro said in the midst of a presidential debate against Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

The parliamentarian expressed his position Cross-sectional sentence. I find it unacceptable and unserious, I think, absolutely wrong.

“I am part of the (investigator) committee to burn the metro and will formally request, through the State Department, to invite President Bolsonaro to give us the alleged background that he will have”he added.

Celes emphasized that Bolsonaro has no background to prove what he is saying. “But if he is able to say that he has data that the president of the republic participated (in burning the metro), and if he has that personality, we will invite him,” he said.

“I have no doubt that he will most likely not answer us, that he will not turn up, but I absolutely condemn him”added a representative of District 7.

