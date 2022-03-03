Here are those available until March 6th

Per month Netflix It constantly updates its catalog with new contents to optimally respond to the needs of subscribers. New movies and new TV series are enriching this platform which is much loved by the users.

A feature that few have, but which has always distinguished the on-demand streaming giant. Original and non-original content, everyone can find many titles that will entertain them in front of the screen.

However, unfortunately, if there is news on the way, there are always those who have to leave the platform. We know this all too well since then Netflix Does not exclude anyone. Whether it’s time to leave the catalog now or certain content doesn’t score as expected, some titles become part of those that will no longer be available. In fact, Netflix announced that until March 6, 2022 . will be deleted still different TV series from her catalog. Let’s find out what they are.

Netflix canceled several TV series in March as well

Netflix Did you know that there are some titles written by March 6, 2022 It will no longer be available in the catalog. some of the TV series The ones we’ll list below are no longer already on the platform, while the others’ days are numbered. Let’s get acquainted with the unfortunate list that will leave the stage of the broadcast giant on demand:

Daredevil Marvel

Marvel’s Iron Fist

Jessica Jones from Marvel

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Marvel Defenders

Marvel’s The Punisher

Marvel’s of SHIELD Agents

begs

American Crime Story: The OJ Simpson Case

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Audio recording

Sylvanian Families: Delightful Little Episodes

Loo Loo Kids: The Musical Adventures of Johnny and His Friends

dragon dentist

In short, it’s a ton of canceled TV series. However, there were worse times. Some of these will only be available exclusively on Disney + Star. However, do not despair of the month of March Netflix It has a lot of movies and TV series in the store.