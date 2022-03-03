Here are the boats of the Russian oligarchs captured by the Sanctions sinking

This September 10, 2018 file shows the huge boat “Tilbar” of Russian-Uzbek businessman Alishar Usmanov refueling an oil tanker in Mugla, Turkey. Germany seized the boat of Russian millionaire Usmanov in Hamburg.

Meanwhile, the United States and its allies have imposed catastrophic sanctions on major Russian financial institutions, including President Vladimir Putin and the country’s central bank.

This move comes as the US Department of Justice announces the formation of a new task force to target these assets Help us enforce strict barriers against the Russian oligarchy. The task force will use a variety of tools, including crypto-tracking, to apprehend and prosecute sanctions violators.

at most two EU authorities seized Russian oligarch supermarket boats Invasion of Ukraine .

A picture taken on March 3, 2022, at the La Ciodat shipyard near Marseille in southern France, shows a boat, True Love, owned by Igor Chechen, CEO of Russian energy company Rosneft.

French authorities have seized a large boat allegedly linked to Russian billionaire Igor Chechen, CEO of state oil company Rosneft. He previously served as Russian Deputy Prime Minister in Putin’s government. Forbes mentioned Chechnya is known in Russian business circles as “Darth Vader”.

After the invasion of Ukraine, Chechnya was previously subject to European Union sanctions.

According to Forbes magazine, the superboat of Russian billionaire and industrialist Alisher Usmanov with a height of more than 500 feet has been seized in Germany. Osamov is recognized by the European Union.

The boat called Tilbar has a pool on the main site and can accommodate up to 36 guests. website Fashion model lover. The website estimates that the boat will cost between $800 million and $1 billion.

This story will continue to be updated if other boats are captured. Check again for updates.