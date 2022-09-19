Here are photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: Browse the gallery

Today, September 19, 2022, a Funeral Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London heavily armored in the presence of Tens of thousands Of the British subjects and the highest representatives of the whole world. from the president of our republic Sergio Mattarella To US President Joe Biden, heads of state from around the world traveled to London to pay tribute to His Majesty’s memory. The Queen’s coffin, adorned with the flag, flowers, tiara, scepter and globe, was carried on a Royal Navy chariot toWestminster Abbey The Archbishop of Canterbury presided over the funeral service.

On the way, the coffin followed A long procession Where all members of the royal family were present, the first to walk behind the Queen was, in fact, her eldest son and the new King of England Charles III Accompanied by his wife Camilla and siblings. Behind them follow then Elizabeth’s grandchildren with their spouses or Prince William and Kate MiddletonAccompanied by their children George and Charlotte who have shown great maturity despite their young age, and since then Prince Harry together with Meghan Markle. Thus, the whole family and subjects together were able to bid their last sad farewell to Queen Elizabeth today. The Rumors.it editorial team was present and captured some of the most touching moments of the party for you.

